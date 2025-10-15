Why Mariners' Humpy the Salmon has become Seattle's MLB playoffs sensation
Move over Big Dumper. There's a new hero in town.
The Seattle Mariners have become the lovable Cinderella darlings of the MLB playoffs, and a loveable loser has turned into an overnight sensation. Humpy.
RELATED: Why is Cal Raleigh called the 'Big Dumper'?
Huh?
As if the out-of-nowhere home-run king Cal Raleigh, affectionately known as the Big Dumper, wasn't outrageous enough with his throwback physique and Paul Bunyan like look perfectly suited for the Pacific Northwest, along comes Humpy, who had never won a Mariners single salmon race, officially named The Salmon Run, in an iteration of the original Famous Racing Sausages at Milwaukee Brewers games.
But not only did Humpy finally win, the loveable loser has become the rallying cry for Seattle as their fanbase dares to dream the impossible of making their first-ever World Series.
Perfect time to end the 165-game losing streak
Humpy, by far the most popular of the Salmon in the Salmon race, had gone 0-165 before finally pulling of his (or her) first victory in the 15th inning of the Mariners do-or-die Game 5 in the American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers.
No joke, much like the earth-shaking crowd noise of the 12th Man for Seattle Seahawks games, there was a mini seismic event when Humpy crossed the finish line first against the King Salmon, an ode to Mariners great Felix Hernandez, Sockeye Salmon, and Silver Salmon.
Then, the Mariners' Mr. October Jorge Polanco hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the inning and 47,000 people lost their friggin' minds.
The originator of The Salmon Run, Tyler Thompson, director of game entertainment and experiential marketing, told Yahoo! Sports it truly blew his mind too.
“In my 31 years of life, I've never gotten more text messages than I did that night,” Thompson said. “From friends, family, from coworkers, from, you know, people that are just fans, that I'm acquainted with who I haven't heard from in a long time, reached out and were like, ‘The Humpy win — that was amazing! That recharged the stadium.’”
What do you do now?
It's a hotly debated topic amongst Mariners fans as the club returns home only two wins away from their first ever World Series.
That lone victory for Humpy turned an anxious crowd into an excited one, so now will it be back to loveable loser, or will the Humpback Salmon now have a winning streak until the Mariners lose at T-Mobile Park for the remainder of the playoffs?
If Humpy and the Mariners win again for Game 3, it will almost certainly have to be a winning streak that continues.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure
Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit
Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines
What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally
Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words