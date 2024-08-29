Sophie Cunningham keeps things cute & casual; flashes tongue in flirty pose
Sophie Cunningham is establishing herself as one of the best WNBA fashionistas after a string of killer outfits that had social media buzzing.
After the blonde bombshell flexed her toned abs and tan lines in a dress fit for Love Island, she decided to come down to earth with a laid back look that still brought the sass.
Sophie showed off her midriff in a tight black shirt, accompanied by cargo pants and some Adidas sneakers.
MORE: Sophie Cunningham’s ‘bombshell’ dress shows off bikini tan lines
What set the fit over the top was Sophie's flirty look that brought the tongue and guns out, complete with a not-so-subtle wink.
As the caption says: "Cute and casual."
Cunningham has endeared fans with her personality on and off the court, and her social media is quickly becoming among the must-follow accounts in the league.
Cunningham is a former second-round pick out of Missouri. This season, she averages 7.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for the Mercury.
