Sophie Cunningham keeps things cute & casual; flashes tongue in flirty pose

Phoenix Mercury star Sophie Cunningham dressed down, but still brought the sass with a tongue's out, guns out look to continue her WNBA fashion reign.

July 19, 2024; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham (L-R), center Brittney Griner and guard Natasha Cloud pose for a picture during the WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge. / Patrick Breen / USA TODAY NETWORK
Sophie Cunningham is establishing herself as one of the best WNBA fashionistas after a string of killer outfits that had social media buzzing.

After the blonde bombshell flexed her toned abs and tan lines in a dress fit for Love Island, she decided to come down to earth with a laid back look that still brought the sass.

Sophie showed off her midriff in a tight black shirt, accompanied by cargo pants and some Adidas sneakers.

Sophie Cunningham's 'bombshell' dress shows off bikini tan lines

What set the fit over the top was Sophie's flirty look that brought the tongue and guns out, complete with a not-so-subtle wink.

As the caption says: "Cute and casual."

Cunningham has endeared fans with her personality on and off the court, and her social media is quickly becoming among the must-follow accounts in the league.

Cunningham is a former second-round pick out of Missouri. This season, she averages 7.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for the Mercury.

