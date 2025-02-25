WNBA star Sophie Cunningham gets super weird compliment about random body part
WNBA star Sophie Cunningham is always a fan favorite on and off the court. The guard is now bringing her talents to the Indiana Fever after being traded from the Phoenix Mercury at the beginning of February where no doubt she’ll bring the heat to Indianapolis.
The 28-year-old had been with the Mercury since being drafted 13th overall in 2019 out of the Missouri Tigers. Last season she averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. She was also an All-Star with her fit game, rocking fire looks like her tan line-revealing dress, and her Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots where she showed off her tone legs, and her Kobe Bryant sweater look.
She isn’t afraid to show off her body like recently on TikTok:
She also just wore a sizzling bikini while tanning with her bestie.
After that, Cunningham released a short video on her Stories talking about “somebody told me today I have beautiful shin bones” with the caption, “are ppl just not weird?!” She posted her “beautiful” shin bones as well.
She’s beautiful overall. We look forward to seeing Cunningham and her beautiful shin bones next season paired up with Caitlin Clark in Indiana.
