Sophie Cunningham has all-black cowgirl fit with boots only in string bikini
Sophie Cunningham is still enjoying the bikini weather of Phoenix, Arizona, before heading to Indianapolis, Indiana, to be part of her new team, the Indiana Fever. And what a bikini it was.
The former Phoenix Mercury star has been with the team since being drafted 13th overall in 2019 out of the Missouri Tigers. Last season she averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
The 28-year-old Cunningham is known for being a WNBA fit All-Star as well during the season with winners like her tan line-revealing dress, and her Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots where she showed off her toned legs, and her Kobe Bryant sweater look.
MORE: Sophie Cunningham fawns over Caitlin Clark with Sabrina Carpenter-Taylor Swift comp
While enjoying her offseason, Cunningham not only danced with her “Joe Dirt” mom, but revealed the odd body part she was complemented on. She also rocked a black bikini in some black cowboy boots and hat while posing with a pickup truck — the ultimate cowgirl look. She said on the Instagram post, “get in loser, we’re going backroadin.”
RELATED: WNBA Toronto Tempo owner Serena Williams rocks biz heels, miniskirt fire fit with tie
Wowza. Those are some great shots of her. She’s definitely not afraid to show off her body either as previously seen on the beach.
While it’s not bikini weather yet in Indiana, she’ll be backroadin soon to pair up with Caitlin Clark and bring her fit game to the Fever fans.
