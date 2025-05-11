The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA superstar Angel Reese posts sweet ‘hottest momma in the world’ pictures

The Chicago Sky All-Star gives a shoutout to her mom also named Angel on Mother’s Day.

Matt Ryan

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) during the second half of a WNBA pre-season game at Wintrust Arena.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) during the second half of a WNBA pre-season game at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Angel Reese not only shares her name with her mom, but her good looks, too. On Mother’s Day Sunday, the Chicago Sky All-Star had a sweet post for the “hottest momma in the world,” Angel Webb Reese.

Angel Jr. just turned 23 after crushing the Met Gala and posing with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and then taking a pinked-out jet with matching Barbie fit back to Chicago where she played a preseason basketball game and brought the fire with her pregame look.

RELATED: WNBA star Angel Reese nails preppy Harry Potter look in LSU homecoming

Mama Angel is only 54 years old and her daughter has posted before swooning over her looks, saying “my momma been fine” while showing off throwback photos.

For Mother’s Day, Reese took to Instagram to drop some more stunning yet sweet mom photos with the message, “Happy Mother’s Day to the hottest momma in the world! Love you to infinity! Everything is for you! 🥹😍💞💓💗💋❤️🥳”

Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram

RELATED: Angel Reese goes retro in 2000s all-pink Juicy Couture Barbie for birthday

She’d share some more photos of mom and her.

Angel Reese and mom
Angel Reese/Instagram
Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram

Angel loves her mom and recently gave her a life-changing gift with the money she’s now making in the WNBA and with endorsements.

Reese’s mom also has a son Julian Reese, 21, who starred for the Maryland Terrapins and is expected to enter the 2025 NBA Draft to join his big sister as a pro.

Happy Mother’s Day to Angel Reese’s mom Angel, and to all moms out there.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig

Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party

Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic

Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces

Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships