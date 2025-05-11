WNBA superstar Angel Reese posts sweet ‘hottest momma in the world’ pictures
Angel Reese not only shares her name with her mom, but her good looks, too. On Mother’s Day Sunday, the Chicago Sky All-Star had a sweet post for the “hottest momma in the world,” Angel Webb Reese.
Angel Jr. just turned 23 after crushing the Met Gala and posing with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and then taking a pinked-out jet with matching Barbie fit back to Chicago where she played a preseason basketball game and brought the fire with her pregame look.
RELATED: WNBA star Angel Reese nails preppy Harry Potter look in LSU homecoming
Mama Angel is only 54 years old and her daughter has posted before swooning over her looks, saying “my momma been fine” while showing off throwback photos.
For Mother’s Day, Reese took to Instagram to drop some more stunning yet sweet mom photos with the message, “Happy Mother’s Day to the hottest momma in the world! Love you to infinity! Everything is for you! 🥹😍💞💓💗💋❤️🥳”
RELATED: Angel Reese goes retro in 2000s all-pink Juicy Couture Barbie for birthday
She’d share some more photos of mom and her.
Angel loves her mom and recently gave her a life-changing gift with the money she’s now making in the WNBA and with endorsements.
Reese’s mom also has a son Julian Reese, 21, who starred for the Maryland Terrapins and is expected to enter the 2025 NBA Draft to join his big sister as a pro.
Happy Mother’s Day to Angel Reese’s mom Angel, and to all moms out there.
