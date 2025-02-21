Steph Curry's wife Ayesha slays shiny minidress to celebrate new business venture
Ayesha Curry is back at it again with another launch as her business empire continues to grow. Ayesha, the wife of NBA superstar Stephen Curry, expanded her Sweet July brand this week with a new skincare line.
She was surrounded by friends for the event and made sure to pop out in a head-turning fit.
Ayesha was rocking a shiny blue minidress and plenty of eye-catching jewelery.
"Sweet July is a feeling of happiness for me, a time when all the things that are good in my life happened," Ayesha says of the brand on its official website. "My hope is to encourage everyone to find their own version of Sweet July.
"It's a feeling, a thought, a phrase, and I hope it will become a movement."
Of course, she also had to pose for an obligatory selfie.
It looks like a time was had.
Ayesha has always been quite the entrepreneur.
She has written two cookbooks:The Seasoned LifeandThe Full Plate. She has also appeared on several cooking shows and hosted her show on the Food Network,Ayesha's Home Kitchen.
Now, she has another venture to add to her portfolio.
