Steph Curry's wife Ayesha slays shiny minidress to celebrate new business venture

Ayesha Curry, the wife of NBA superstar Stephen Curry, celebrated the launch of her new business venture, Sweet July, in a stunning minidress with friends.

Josh Sanchez

Ayesha Curry arrives for the NYC Screening of Irish Wis.
Ayesha Curry arrives for the NYC Screening of Irish Wis. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Ayesha Curry is back at it again with another launch as her business empire continues to grow. Ayesha, the wife of NBA superstar Stephen Curry, expanded her Sweet July brand this week with a new skincare line.

She was surrounded by friends for the event and made sure to pop out in a head-turning fit.

Ayesha was rocking a shiny blue minidress and plenty of eye-catching jewelery.

"Sweet July is a feeling of happiness for me, a time when all the things that are good in my life happened," Ayesha says of the brand on its official website. "My hope is to encourage everyone to find their own version of Sweet July.

"It's a feeling, a thought, a phrase, and I hope it will become a movement."

Ayesha Curry
Sabina Gadecki / Instagram

Ayesha Curry
Mia Wright / Instagram

Ayesha Curry
Deepica Mutyala / Instagram

Of course, she also had to pose for an obligatory selfie.

Ayesha Curry selfie
Mia Wright / Instagram

It looks like a time was had.

Ayesha has always been quite the entrepreneur.

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

She has written two cookbooks:The Seasoned LifeandThe Full Plate. She has also appeared on several cooking shows and hosted her show on the Food Network,Ayesha's Home Kitchen.

Now, she has another venture to add to her portfolio.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

