Ayesha Curry shares amazing 19-year-old baby face Steph pic as college sweethearts
It may be All-Star weekend in the Bay Area for 11-time Golden State Warriors selection Stephen Curry, but being home means he got to spend Valentine’s Day with his beautiful wife Ayesha Curry.
Steph, 36, and Ayesha, 35, have known each other since 2003 when they were teenagers in a youth church group in North Carolina and have been married since 2011 and have four kids.
They still look as adorable as ever together like their naughty Halloween costumes, and New Year’s Eve selfies, and their recent photo shoot for Vanity Fair with Ayesha in full glam lying on a couch with Steph.
RELATED: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike together
Ayesha also just learned something new about her man that went back to high school. What she’s always known is they were meant to be together. On Friday, Ayesha shared a young picture of them as teenagers and wrote the sweetest message for Steph:
”My forever valentine!!! One of my favorite photos of us. Everytime I look at you I still feel like I'm the 19 year old girl in this picture with butterflies in my stomach and not enough words to express how I feel. I love you so much and it just grows with every beat of my heart. My comfort, my joy and my safe place. Love you choochie. Everyday is Valentine's Day!”
RELATED: Ayesha Curry reveals Steph's major dad fail with their young kids
That’s then, and this is now:
They still are as adorable together as they were back then. Happy Valentine’s Day to Steph and Ayesha Curry.
