SI

Steph Curry Drops Bold Three-Word Line After Winning Another Playoff Series vs. Houston

Loved this one from Steph.

Brigid Kennedy

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry on May 4, 2025.
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry on May 4, 2025. / 95.7 The Game / X / Screensho
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors will live to see another playoff series after defeating the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the first round on Sunday, a 103-89 victory led by a standout performance from Warriors forward Buddy Hield.

In the end, it was quite the familiar outcome for everyone involved; the Warriors have now eliminated the Rockets from the playoffs five times in the past 11 seasons, and Curry has been with the team for each and every one of those wins.

So, asked after the contest how he thinks Rockets fans and the franchise view him, Curry had a perfectly confident and bold three-word response,

"I'm a winner," he said of his presumed reputation in Houston, punctuating that mic drop with a sly little smile.

Watch that below:

Overall, Chef Curry cooked up 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists during Golden State's win, while Butler and Green had 20 points and 16 points, respectively. But it was really Hield who threw the team on his back, putting up a game-leading 33 points that included nine three-pointers and tied Donte DiVincenzo for the most triples in a Game 7 in history.

The Warriors now advance to the conference semifinals, where they'll take on the Anthony Edwards-led Minnesota Timberwolves starting Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA