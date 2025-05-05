Steph Curry Drops Bold Three-Word Line After Winning Another Playoff Series vs. Houston
The Golden State Warriors will live to see another playoff series after defeating the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the first round on Sunday, a 103-89 victory led by a standout performance from Warriors forward Buddy Hield.
In the end, it was quite the familiar outcome for everyone involved; the Warriors have now eliminated the Rockets from the playoffs five times in the past 11 seasons, and Curry has been with the team for each and every one of those wins.
So, asked after the contest how he thinks Rockets fans and the franchise view him, Curry had a perfectly confident and bold three-word response,
"I'm a winner," he said of his presumed reputation in Houston, punctuating that mic drop with a sly little smile.
Watch that below:
Overall, Chef Curry cooked up 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists during Golden State's win, while Butler and Green had 20 points and 16 points, respectively. But it was really Hield who threw the team on his back, putting up a game-leading 33 points that included nine three-pointers and tied Donte DiVincenzo for the most triples in a Game 7 in history.
The Warriors now advance to the conference semifinals, where they'll take on the Anthony Edwards-led Minnesota Timberwolves starting Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.