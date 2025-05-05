Draymond Green Has Confident Message After Golden State's Game 7 Statement
Two things have become entirely reliable in spring. The Golden State Warriors are going to surmount a playoff run and their catalyst Draymond Green is going to find every possible angle to allow himself to play right on the edge of productivity and suspension. He and Stephen Curry ensured the Warriors would continue dancing Sunday night by simply walking into Houston and capturing a no-nonsense Game 7 victory over the Houston Rockets. The 35-year-old Green made his mark all over the hardwood and box score, collecting 16 points while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out five assists amid a +18 performance.
Then the real show began as he was given access to a microphone postgame. After being asked if he enjoyed playing in hostile territory, Green took the opportunity to recall some comments made by Rockets guard Fred VanVleet earlier this series that did the job of becoming bulletin-board material.
"Saw Fred made a comment earlier saying, 'this aint' that team,'" Green said. "Its that organization, though. And we like coming to this city and playing in these situations. It's been good to us."
Like Draymond or not, one has to admit that that's a solid line. This year's Warriors are flawed. They are old. They have some guys on the roster Steve Kerr has to roll the dice with every time he calls their number. And yet here they are, once again, winning playoff series and looking entirely capable of adding another championship to their dynastic run. As always they are the sum of their parts, not just on the court but off as they enjoy being one of the finer run organizations in basketball.