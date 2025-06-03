The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free shopping without their baby

It was time for a little alone mom time as Loreal Sarkisian went super casual for a "Truthful Tuesday" skincare revelation.

Matthew Graham

Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Loreal Sarkisian rarely goes super casual.

The First Lady of Texas is always exquisitely dressed, at least by what Steve Sarkisian's wife shares on social media, even after becoming a mom for the first time.

So it was surprising to see the Texas Longhorns football head coach's spouse and aspiring fashion influencer share a casual makeup-free look in an Instagram Reels post, but it made sense for a "Truthful Tuesday" revelation about her struggles with skincare after moving to Austin.

Loreal Sarkisian
Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Let me share something real with you guys," Mrs. Sarkisian wrote. "I’ve always had radiant skin for most of my life, but when I moved to Austin, everything changed. Out of nowhere, I started experiencing breakouts and major shifts in not just my face but even the way my body retained moisture. It was frustrating, confusing, and honestly… a hit to my confidence."

After thanking the local shop Viva Day Spa in a "gratitude" post, the new mama is confident to go makeup-free.

Loreal Sarkisian, Steve Sarkisian
Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

"Fast forward three years later… my skin is thriving again. And while I still love a good glam moment, it feels good knowing that wearing makeup is now an option, not a cover-up."

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

It's a great reminder that social media posts are showing big-time influencers at their best, often glammed to perfection with the help of a team of professionals to make them look fantastic.

The First Lady of Texas gave us a glimpse of that reality, and we're so here for it.

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

