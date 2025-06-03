Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free shopping without their baby
Loreal Sarkisian rarely goes super casual.
The First Lady of Texas is always exquisitely dressed, at least by what Steve Sarkisian's wife shares on social media, even after becoming a mom for the first time.
So it was surprising to see the Texas Longhorns football head coach's spouse and aspiring fashion influencer share a casual makeup-free look in an Instagram Reels post, but it made sense for a "Truthful Tuesday" revelation about her struggles with skincare after moving to Austin.
"Let me share something real with you guys," Mrs. Sarkisian wrote. "I’ve always had radiant skin for most of my life, but when I moved to Austin, everything changed. Out of nowhere, I started experiencing breakouts and major shifts in not just my face but even the way my body retained moisture. It was frustrating, confusing, and honestly… a hit to my confidence."
After thanking the local shop Viva Day Spa in a "gratitude" post, the new mama is confident to go makeup-free.
"Fast forward three years later… my skin is thriving again. And while I still love a good glam moment, it feels good knowing that wearing makeup is now an option, not a cover-up."
It's a great reminder that social media posts are showing big-time influencers at their best, often glammed to perfection with the help of a team of professionals to make them look fantastic.
The First Lady of Texas gave us a glimpse of that reality, and we're so here for it.
