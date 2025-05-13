Texas HC Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal teases glimpse of new baby project
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian's cheering section got a brand new member this offseason, as he and his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, announced the birth of their first child together last month.
While Loreal largely kept her pregnancy under wraps, the stylist promised on social media that she wouldn't be a stranger after welcoming their baby boy. The 39-year-old wrote, "I'll be back the regular scheduling programming sooner than later," and she wasn't kidding.
Loreal looked stunning in her first public appearance just three weeks after giving birth at the annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey fundraiser, which included a Carolina Herrera fashion show in Austin.

Earlier this month, Loreal teamed up with Randi Mahomes, mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to co-host the What A Mom event in San Antonio, Texas.
While Loreal previously posted a few photos from her maternity shoot, she's yet to post a photo of her baby boy or reveal his name. However, Loreal hinted that her son is already serving as inspiration for a new career move.
The fashionista posted a new album on Instagram on May 13 that included a photo of swaths of popular baby boy prints, a sewing machine, scissors, and pins.
She shared the post with an inspirational message that read, "Life has a beautiful way of surprising you. Read that again."

"One day, the things you thought you’d never get over won’t even cross your mind. The peace you once prayed for will quietly settle in. And the life you used to dream about? You’ll be living it," she continued.
"Even if today doesn’t feel like that day, trust, it’s coming. The best parts of your story are still unfolding."
