New mom Loreal Sarkisian amazes in shimmering black dress without Steve
Loreal Sarkisian just had a baby boy with husband and Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian at the beginning of April. Nearly two months later, she just dropped a stunning new look in a shimmering black dress.
The 39-year-old stylist and the 51-year-old coach shockingly announced the birth of their son on April 4 in a sweet post. It was shocking because they hadn’t talked about it publicly and Loreal barely was showing her baby bump while rocking amazing fits like her all-white denim cowgirl one, and her burnt orange leather winner for the College Football Playoff.
Now that the baby is here, it hasn’t slowed down Loreal and her fashion. She, in fact, just crushed a matching white fit with Steve dressed in a cowboy hat. Business is also good as the new mom shared she has a star WNBA player as a client she’s styling.
On Friday, she showed off her own style in a shimmering black dress with a giant gold necklace and bracelet.
She looks simply amazing.
If she weren’t busy enough, Loreal also revealed a baby project she’s currently working on.
The couple have been married since 2020, but filed for divorce last summer and have since reconciled.
While it’s the football offseason for Steve and Texas, Loreal is racking up the wins off the field in fits like these.
