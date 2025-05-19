Steve Sarkisian goes Texas cowboy matching wife Loreal's all-white fit
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is winning on and off the field this offseason.
Not only did the Longhorns just land a visit from Lamar Brown, the top overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, Sarkisian also welcomed a new recruit at home.
Sarkisian, 51, and his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, surprised fans by revealing they welcomed their first child together last month. While Loreal never publicly announced her pregnancy on social media, the 39-year-old shared the big news on April 4.
She wrote, "He’s arrived, and our hearts are so full of love and gratitude! Embracing these first days quietly resting, adjusting, and soaking in every little moment has been amazing! Thank you for your love and for respecting this sweet time of privacy 💙."
RELATED: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian stuns as skinny model at Loreal’s fashion show
While this marks Loreal's first child, Sarkisian shares two sons a daughter, Taylor, Ashley and Brad, with his former wife, Stephanie.
Loreal, known as "The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football," attended nearly every game last season, always showing up in the most stylish Texas-themed outfit. During the offseason, however, it's time for the 51-year-old to support his fashion-loving wife.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian ‘calls out’ hubby Steve Sarkisian during Texas game
Loreal, who may be starting her own baby fashion line, posted a few photos with Sarkisian on Instagram on May 19. She simply captioned the post, "XOLO 🤍."
While it's unclear where the couple was headed in their stylish looks, fans loved seeing them together in their coordinated outfits. One fan commented, "Absolutely BEAUTIFUL couple!!!" Another person wrote, "Yess 🙌🏽#Mom&Dad 😍." One woman added, "I love y'all 😍😍."
