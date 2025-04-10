Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal addresses hiding pregnancy claims
Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian’s recent news that they had a baby boy came as a shock to many as they kept it very private and she was out in public wearing the perfect fits where no one suspected she was pregnant. The 39-year-old stylist took to Instagram to address the claims that she actually hid the pregnancy.
Loreal and the 51-year-old Texas Longhorns football head coach Steve have been married since 2020 and reconciled after filing for divorce over the summer. They now have a baby boy and a proud dad who reacted to Loreal’s announcement in her comments.
Throughout the pregnancy she wore some fire fits like a burnt orange leather stunner in the College Football Playoff, and dripping in all-black Louis Vuitton while in Paris. Looking back, it’s almost impossible to tell she was pregnant.
On IG, Lorael talked about her fashion during the pregnancy:
”Some of you have also been inquiring about what I wore during pregnancy and what my style was like... If you followed me during last football season and just during the Fall in general, that was pretty much my style lol! I stayed true to me but added more of a "boyfriend" element at times. I wanted to show more versatility at some point but I was actually put on bedrest right when I started showing showing and had to stay on bedrest until delivery. Making my trip to Paris in January the last for a while at the time...hence I didn't attend any Fashion weeks 😩 *I snuck in a tiny tiny maternity shoot but nothing too too crazy because I couldn't be on my feet long.”
She also confirmed the baby has indeed arrived and addressed claims she was hiding her pregnancy:
..and please note I did not "hide" anything! One I was hardly showing! But also, it was a very personal time, a very special time, and a very much our business type of time! Love yall though 🫶🏾🤍😘.”
She also posted some of her fit hits during her pregnancy.
She certainly wore it well. Baby bump showing or not, Loreal looks amazing. Congrats to the happy couple.