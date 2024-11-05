Taylor Swift rocks all-black tiny shorts, knee-high boots for Chiefs game
Good news, Kansas City Chiefs fans: Taylor Swift is back.
The entertainment superstar pulled up to Arrowhead Stadium for the Monday Night Football showdown between the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Now, why is this good news? For those who like to dabble in the sports wagering markets, the Chiefs are 13-3 when Taylor is in attendance, and 10-5-1 against the spread. You may say she is the Kansas Swiftie Chiefs' good luck charm.
For the Week 9 matchup, Taylor showed up looking her best with a stunning fit made for primetime.
Miss Swift was rocking a custom Chiefs jacket layered over a black shirt, black mini shorts, and knee-high Louis Vuitton boots. ESPN shared a video of Taylor's entrance.
A statement was made.
While Swift has brought the Chiefs plenty of luck when she's cheering on Travis Kelce in the stands, they have been doing fine without her constant presence this season.
Kansas City enters the Monday Night Football showdown as the NFL's lone unbeaten team.
Now that Swift will be in the stands, Chiefs Kingdom will hope the streak continues.
