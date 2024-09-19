Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift 'don't care what others think' about their relationship
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are both “Down Bad” for each other.
“They’ve built a lot of trust. They both knew what they signed up for and navigated it well,” a source told Us Weekly for their cover story on the pair, released Wednesday, September 18.
Swift has previously made it clear that she’s not worried about what people think of her supporting beau Kelce at his Kansas City Chiefs games, sharing in her Time Person of the Year piece, “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”
Kelce seems to feel the same way about his “lady,” with the source also telling Us, “They’re in love and don’t care what others think.”
The pair have been headline fodder since they first went public with their relationship by Swift attending a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023.
It’s no surprise then that the very public couple enjoy their private downtime. “Staying in is a luxury for them. They enjoy cooking dinner together. It’s a refreshing contrast to their [public] lives,” the source added.
Swift was already seen at the Chiefs season opener on September 5, and will continue to attend as many games as she can before getting back on the road to perform the last of her Eras Tour dates.
Kelce, for his part, had attended 14 Eras Tour shows by July 2024, hitting up her show in Germany on July 18 before reporting to Chiefs training camp.
The couple are believed to be on the path to engagement, with a source telling Us that they’ve been having “serious conversations” about their future once Swift’s tour ends. “They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids,” the source said.
The Eras Tour picks back up on October 18 — with US shows through November 3 in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis — before heading to Canada on November 14 with shows in Toronto and Vancouver, concluding its run on December 8.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Small packages…: Livvy Dunne’s astonishing petite size next to pro volleyball player
…with power: Livvy Dunne shows off incredibly ‘hard’ gymnastics moves
New WAG intrigue: Who is Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher?
Ahh: The cutest photos of ‘ultimate girl dad’ Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s kids
Vintage + viral: Shane Gillis wears 1980s Eagles fit with matching viral date girlfriend