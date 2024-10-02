NFL players give unfiltered thoughts on Taylor Swift coverage at games
With a full season of Taylor Swift Mania invading the NFL, players around the league are finally sharing their thoughts on her presence at games and the attention and coverage she receives.
The Athletic conducted an anonymous poll of 102 NFL players
If you are a Tay hater, you may want to look away.
Out of the players who were surveyed, an overwhelming majority thought that Swift's presence at games was a positive thing.
“I think it’s been positive for the league,” one of the players said. “I think that at the end of the day, it’s a business and you need to get as many eyes on it as possible. And she brings a lot of eyes, so, you know, if that increases the salary cap, I don’t think anybody’s gonna be too mad about that one.”
74 of the 102 players (72.5 percent) surveyed had a positive response, while 23 (22.5 percent) were neutral. The remaining five players (4.9 percent) were not fans of Swift infiltrating the league and its coverage.
One of the players who had a negative reaction to the Taylor Swift coverage referenced an NFL promo video before the season that featured Swift multiple times.
"I feel like she is getting unnecessary coverage,” the player said. “There was the whole NFL opening season video on Twitter and she was featured five times and our quarterback was featured none. That’s not even right. She is not the NFL."
Out of the players who simply didn't care about Swift, one had a hilariously perfect response.
"I’ll jam to some Taylor Swift, but I don’t give a sh*t if she’s at the game or not," the player noted.
Swift hasn't been in attendance for the Chiefs' recent games, so for those five players and fans at home who have an irrational response to a three-second camera pan to the pop star, congratulations. She also has the final leg of her Eras Tour coming up, so she'll be busy for a portion of the regular season.
But when Swift has some time to relax, don't be surprised to see her back in the stands at Arrowhead cheering on her boo.
