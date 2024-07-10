Team USA gymnastics' fantastically blingy leotards for 2024 Paris Olympics (PHOTOS)
Paris is known worldwide as The City of Light and the United States gymnastics team is making sure to show its love for the host city of the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, as well as being patriotic to its own country.
The uniforms were designed by GK Elite Sportswear and the company offered a sneak peek Tuesday on "The Today Show" and the five ladies who'll wear the leos -- Team USA's Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera -- were appropriately wowed by the wardrobes they'll wear.
Here's the main uniform:
Team USA members will wear eight variations of red, white, and blue outfits, but it's still all about the bling. Every single leotard worn will have over 10,000 crystals encrusted for a total of The gymnastics uniforms feature more than 47,000 Swarovski crystals across those eight different styles.
It's the most crystals by far for the women, surpassing their Tokyo leotards in 2020 (6,400 crystals) and Rio in 2016 (5,000).
"I am obsessed with how the lights of the arena reflect off the crystals," Suni Lee told The New York Times. "I am always telling GK (Elite Sportswear) I need more."
Well, you got 'em. And fear not gymnastics fans: You can order replicas now before the Games begin. The originals, not for sale at any store, would retail for $3,000 each, according to The Washington Post.
So while there's no doubt Team USA will sparkle in France what these amazing athletes want now is to bring back home even better shiny objects: gold medals.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Runway chic: Angel Reese debuts fresh bob hairstyle, reacts with humor
2H2H: Christian McCaffrey's mom crushes dance floor; Brock Purdy dorkily dances
Aww: Vanessa Bryant, daughters haver adorable, heartwarming summer holiday
Aww: Livvy Dunne celebrates bf’s All-Star nod in most Pittsburgh way possible
2H2H: Deshaun Watson, girlfriend Jilly Anais pose in steamy vacation photo