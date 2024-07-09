The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese debuts fresh bob hairstyle, reacts with humor

Chi-Town Barbie unveiled her new look on social media with plenty of jokes along the way.

Matthew Graham

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese prepares to throw out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese prepares to throw out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

For a fashion icon-in-training, any move you make is always scrutinized.

So when the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, who’s been killing it with her looks all season, posted that she was “getting a new style” on an off day, fans were worried.

And as we’ve recently mentioned, most recently with “The Big Bang Theory” hot-mic hilarity, her sense of humor has been on point, so she also had jokes.

Fans had nothing to worry about though, as the double-double machine slayed it yet again with a fresh new bob, which she posted on her Instagram Stories.

Her reaction was a simple one-word description.

And speaking of double-doubles, and no not of the In-N-Out variety, comedian Barbie had a zinger for those as well.

Oh, and of course on the court too, Reese is setting WNBA records!

All hail Queen Barbie indeed!

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Aww: Livvy Dunne celebrates bf’s All-Star nod in most Pittsburgh way possible

Breakout: Taylor Fritz’s GF: Morgan Riddle, the most famous woman in men’s tennis

LOL: Angel Reese’s priceless reaction to awkward, viral hot-mic moment

Runway: Cameron Brink shows ACL rehab progress in stunning pregame fit

2H2H: Deshaun Watson, girlfriend Jilly Anais pose in steamy vacation photo

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Home/Fashion Feed Page