Chicago Sky's Angel Reese debuts fresh bob hairstyle, reacts with humor
For a fashion icon-in-training, any move you make is always scrutinized.
So when the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, who’s been killing it with her looks all season, posted that she was “getting a new style” on an off day, fans were worried.
And as we’ve recently mentioned, most recently with “The Big Bang Theory” hot-mic hilarity, her sense of humor has been on point, so she also had jokes.
Fans had nothing to worry about though, as the double-double machine slayed it yet again with a fresh new bob, which she posted on her Instagram Stories.
Her reaction was a simple one-word description.
And speaking of double-doubles, and no not of the In-N-Out variety, comedian Barbie had a zinger for those as well.
Oh, and of course on the court too, Reese is setting WNBA records!
All hail Queen Barbie indeed!
