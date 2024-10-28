The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Katya Elise Henry's steamy Harry Potter costume is NBA WAG HOF-worthy

Tyler Herro's girlfriend Katya Elise Henry rocks steamy Harry Potter costume proving the NBA star isn't the only one with the Heat in Miami.

Josh Sanchez

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro warms up to play the Boston Celtics in game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro warms up to play the Boston Celtics in game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs. / Michael Laughlin-Imagn Images

Katya Elise Henry is making her way towards the NBA WAG Hall of Fame.

Henry, who is dating Miami Heat star Tyler Herro, nearly broke the internet with her steamy Harry Potter costume for Halloween.

She shared a glimpse of her look on social media with the caption, "Halloween Week - Day 1."

MORE: Tyler Herro's gf Katya Elise Henry's GRWM for stunning gameday fit

If there are more looks like this to come, her Instagram followers are in for a treat .

Katya Elise Henry, Tyler Herro, NBA WAGs, Miami Heat
Katya Elise Henry/Instagram

MORE: James Harden's gf Paije Speights' Daisy Dukes, thigh-high boots steal show

Katya Elise Henry, Tyler Herro, NBA WAGs, Miami Heat
Katya Elise Henry/Instagram

It looks like everyone will be wanting to join the Gryffindor House.

And if this is only Day 1, who knows what other heat will be coming Instagram's way as the week goes on.

MORE: Kelly Oubre's wife Shylynn rocks artsy gameday fit with Louis V bag

Katya and Herro have been dating since 2020. They initially linked up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with being a fitness model, the 29-year-old is the owner of her own bathing suit business, Kiss My Peach Swimwear.

Katya Elise and Herro had their first child together, a daughter named Zya, in September 2021. In January 2023, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Harlem.

You can file Katya Elise Henry under: NBA WAGs to watch this season.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

WNBA > NBA: Cameron Brink outshines NBA stars in all-black, knee-high boots fit

QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe

Speaking of: Ciara shows love to fit that’s another Russell Wilson ex-NFL team color

Rom-com reality: Suni Lee shares flirty date night look in designer glasses

Random: Livvy Dunne oddly does gymnastics in drugstore for Jake Paul’s brand

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion