Katya Elise Henry's steamy Harry Potter costume is NBA WAG HOF-worthy
Katya Elise Henry is making her way towards the NBA WAG Hall of Fame.
Henry, who is dating Miami Heat star Tyler Herro, nearly broke the internet with her steamy Harry Potter costume for Halloween.
She shared a glimpse of her look on social media with the caption, "Halloween Week - Day 1."
If there are more looks like this to come, her Instagram followers are in for a treat .
It looks like everyone will be wanting to join the Gryffindor House.
And if this is only Day 1, who knows what other heat will be coming Instagram's way as the week goes on.
Katya and Herro have been dating since 2020. They initially linked up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with being a fitness model, the 29-year-old is the owner of her own bathing suit business, Kiss My Peach Swimwear.
Katya Elise and Herro had their first child together, a daughter named Zya, in September 2021. In January 2023, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Harlem.
You can file Katya Elise Henry under: NBA WAGs to watch this season.
