UConn star Azzi Fudd rocks baggy jeans fit with surprising injury walking boot
All the talk about UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd since winning the national championship has been on her amazing fit game recently. While rocking her latest fire look at the Business of Women’s Sports Summit recently, there was a noticable boot on her foot as part of her fashion.
Fudd, 22, blew up social media with her two dresses at the 2025 WNBA Draft where she went to support former teammate and No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers. Fudd’s first look was a complete makeover where she looked unrecognizable before upstaging Bueckers on the orange carpet at The Shed in New York City. She followed that up with a stunning black cocktail dress for Bueckers’ after-party.
RELATED: UConn's Azzi Fudd nails selfie with Paige Bueckers' siblings in sweet moment
Since then, Fudd did an ad for Oreo with the new Dallas Wings selection Bueckers where they had a battle of the pink outfits, and then they had a casual hang together back on campus.
While at the summit snapping photos and being towered over by UCLA’s Lauren Betts, Fudd rocked some baggy jeans and an ab-revealing collared shirt with a black walking boot on her left foot to match her other shoe.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers makes dramatic WNBA draft wardrobe change in second sparkly fit
Fudd apparently has been nursing an injury throughout March Madness and would wear the boot to help heal. It definitely didn’t prevent her from scoring 24 points in the title game. You can see, however, on draft night in this photo (click on it to expand) there’s no boot on.
Well, the boot is back as fashion this time. Hopefully, the Final Four’s Most Outstanding player Fudd heals up quickly.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Besties forever: Vanessa Bryant gets heartfelt Kobe anniversary gift from Pau Gasol
Transfer fail?: Ex-Vols QB Nico Iamaleava getting nowhere close to $4M at UCLA
Feeling old: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old Riley is as tall as mom Ayesha at Dubs game
Baller life: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes private jet life with beaming smile
Mysterious plus one: Who is Ohtani’s wife and new mom Mamika Tanaka?