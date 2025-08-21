Unrecognizable Serena Williams flexes highly-debated weight loss in yellow swimsuit
Serena Williams looks unrecognizable form her tennis playing days. Now, the 43-year-old who won 23 Grand Slams, dropped some stunning swimsuit photos after revealing the secret to her weight loss in a candid interview.
Serena burst back onto the national stage during the Super Bowl halftime show where she did a C-Walk dance during Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show performance of “Not Like Us” where the former Drake girlfriend claimed it wasn’t a diss about him.
RELATED: Serena Williams reveals secret to controversial extreme weight loss
She then resurfaced months later with bombshell photos looking like a completely different person with dramatic weight loss while showing off gym selfies. She’d again show off her new physique in photos on a trip with her daughter.
On Thursday, she revealed to Vogue Magazine she’s taking a GLP-1 drug for weight loss and opened up about the past scrutiny of her weight:
“I’ve heard negative comments, along with a tremendous amount of positive comments, about my body my entire life,” she said. “For lack of a better way to say it, I don’t really care what people are saying about my body anymore. But what is important to me is transparency.”
Following the release of the article where she said now she “feels like my old self” again, she showed off her new self in a stunning “mellow-yellow” swimsuit.
RELATED: Serena Williams takes radically skinny selfie compared to playing days
Williams looks simply amazing.
It’s good to see her confident about her look and more importantly feeling good.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat