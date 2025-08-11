Serena Williams takes radically skinny selfie compared to playing days
At 43 years old now, tennis legend Serena Williams looks to be in unreal shape following her playing career. She also looks like a whole new person, insanely skinny.
Williams played 27 years of professional tennis from 1995 to 2022 and captured 23 Grand Slam titles. She was simply a physical specimen out there on the court.
Williams is one of the most recognizable faces in all of tennis history, but may not be as recognizable these days to fans.
Just this past year she’s been seen rocking a leopard-print bikini with her 7-year-old daughter Adira and C-walking at the Super Bowl for Kendrick Lamar’s performance of his hit song “Not Like Us”, to which she came out and said it wasn’t intended to be a diss at ex-boyfriend Drake.
She recently reappeared looking super skinny in the gym where she said, “Working out and working on my angles.” She recently just showed another look at her dramatic weight loss on a trip to Niagara Falls with her daughter.
Now, she tools a mirror selfie and it’s simply stunning to see how she looks. Williams wrote, “…But wait, let me take a Celfie’”
Compared to the end of her career, she’s unrecognizable.
Congrats to Serena, who looks happy and healthy these days.
