The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Serena Williams unrecognizable from tennis playing days with new trimmed look

The former tennis superstar says she is working on her “angles” in the gym, sharing a shredded selfie looking nothing like she did on the court.

Matt Ryan

Serena Williams of the USA after beating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on day three of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Serena Williams of the USA after beating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on day three of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

You don’t win 23 tennis majors in a career without being in shape. But the now 43-year-old Serena Williams has changed up her look dramatically since her playing days with a new trimmed and shredded body she proudly showed off in gym selfies.

We saw Williams last year rocking a leopard-print bikini with her 7-year-old daughter Adira and C-walking at the Super Bowl for Kendrick Lamar’s performance of his hit song “Not Like Us”, to which she came out and said wasn’t intended to be a diss at ex-boyfriend Drake.

Serena Williams Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show
Serena backstage at the Super Bowl. / Serena Williams / Instagram

RELATED: Caitlin Clark, Serena Williams shine bright in red at ‘future of women’ NFL event

Williams has also wowed with her fashion like her business heels and miniskirt combo, and her stunning pink top and shorts, and her fire brown-belted dress.

While her playing career is over, she has other business ventures like the launch of her new beauty line, and ownership of future 2026 WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo.

She’s also been crushing the gym as she showed in an Instagram post she wrote, “Working out and working on my angles.”

RELATED: Serena Williams share 'rare' look into 'naturalist' lifestyle

She’s got some serious abs going on.

When you compare that to her playing days side-by-side, it’s stunning how unrecognizable she is.

Williams clearly lost a lot of weight and that muscle thickness she played with.

Age is clearly just a number for sports legend Serena Williams.

Serena Williams
Serena Williams/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail

No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different

Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout

USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare

Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News