Serena Williams unrecognizable from tennis playing days with new trimmed look
You don’t win 23 tennis majors in a career without being in shape. But the now 43-year-old Serena Williams has changed up her look dramatically since her playing days with a new trimmed and shredded body she proudly showed off in gym selfies.
We saw Williams last year rocking a leopard-print bikini with her 7-year-old daughter Adira and C-walking at the Super Bowl for Kendrick Lamar’s performance of his hit song “Not Like Us”, to which she came out and said wasn’t intended to be a diss at ex-boyfriend Drake.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark, Serena Williams shine bright in red at ‘future of women’ NFL event
Williams has also wowed with her fashion like her business heels and miniskirt combo, and her stunning pink top and shorts, and her fire brown-belted dress.
While her playing career is over, she has other business ventures like the launch of her new beauty line, and ownership of future 2026 WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo.
She’s also been crushing the gym as she showed in an Instagram post she wrote, “Working out and working on my angles.”
RELATED: Serena Williams share 'rare' look into 'naturalist' lifestyle
She’s got some serious abs going on.
When you compare that to her playing days side-by-side, it’s stunning how unrecognizable she is.
Williams clearly lost a lot of weight and that muscle thickness she played with.
Age is clearly just a number for sports legend Serena Williams.
