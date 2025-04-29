Vanessa Bryant rocks cowboy hat with Beyoncé’s mom, daughter Natalia at concert
Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia Bryant went to see Beyoncé’s Los Angeles show at SoFi Stadium on Monday night where Vanessa got into the country spirit with her cowboy hat while sitting with the singer’s mom for the show.
The widow of Kobe Bryant and their now 22-year-old daughter have been hanging a lot lately like their night at the Los Angeles Dodgers game where they looked like twins together, and their matching all-black ski fits while on a trip with former Los Angeles Lakers star and Kobe’s teammate Pau Gasol and his family. They even sat courtside at Natalia’s college for a recent USC Trojans women’s basketball game.
On Monday, the dynamic mother-daughter duo went to see Queen Bey perform her country album “Cowboy Carter” on her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour where Vanessa got into the spirit with the western theme.
Their seats were made even better sitting with Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mom.
Natalia Bryant had a costum bandana herself (full photos haven’t surfaced yet of her fit).
It looks like an amazing show and the girls really got into the spirit.
Vanessa, 42, wished Ciara and Russell Wilson’s daughter Sienna Princess a sweet happy 8th birthday with the most adorable photo before heading to the concert while Natalia dropped some new photos with her USC-student glam fit on Monday.
It’s always great to see Vanessa and Natalia hanging out. Add in Beyoncé and her mom and it’s an epic date night.
