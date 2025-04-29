The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant rocks cowboy hat with Beyoncé’s mom, daughter Natalia at concert

The widow of Kobe Bryant and his oldest daughter hit up Beyoncé’s Los Angeles show on Monday with the singer’s mom.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 9, 2024 in West Hollywood.
Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 9, 2024 in West Hollywood. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia Bryant went to see Beyoncé’s Los Angeles show at SoFi Stadium on Monday night where Vanessa got into the country spirit with her cowboy hat while sitting with the singer’s mom for the show.

The widow of Kobe Bryant and their now 22-year-old daughter have been hanging a lot lately like their night at the Los Angeles Dodgers game where they looked like twins together, and their matching all-black ski fits while on a trip with former Los Angeles Lakers star and Kobe’s teammate Pau Gasol and his family. They even sat courtside at Natalia’s college for a recent USC Trojans women’s basketball game.

Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant
USC Women’s Basketball/Instagram

On Monday, the dynamic mother-daughter duo went to see Queen Bey perform her country album “Cowboy Carter” on her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour where Vanessa got into the spirit with the western theme.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Their seats were made even better sitting with Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mom.

Vanessa Bryant and Tina Knowles
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Natalia Bryant had a costum bandana herself (full photos haven’t surfaced yet of her fit).

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

It looks like an amazing show and the girls really got into the spirit.

Vanessa, 42, wished Ciara and Russell Wilson’s daughter Sienna Princess a sweet happy 8th birthday with the most adorable photo before heading to the concert while Natalia dropped some new photos with her USC-student glam fit on Monday.

It’s always great to see Vanessa and Natalia hanging out. Add in Beyoncé and her mom and it’s an epic date night.

Vanessa Bryant Natalia Bryant
Vanessa and Natalia Bryant out at dinner together. / Photo Credit: Natalia Bryant on Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

