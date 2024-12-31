Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in all-black, ski-fit selfie on family trip
Natalia Bryant has had an amazing 2024 slaying several looks. She ended the year with another stunning fit.
The oldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant has wowed in looks like her shoestring tank top, and her USC sorority football game winner, and with her jeans and Chucks while showing off her smooth dance moves.
Natalia, 21, is a film student at USC and a model with looks just like mom Vanessa, who she shared sweet mother-daughter moments with this year, and sweet memories with her sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 4, like their adorable Halloween outfits and their family Thanksgiving country trip.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
For the end of the year, Natalia took a ski trip with the family where Vanessa shared heartwarming photos of her daughters together. Natalia dropped a New Year’s Eve post selfie while in her all-black ski-fit.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant shares never-before-seen pic with mom Vanessa, sisters at Olympics
Natalia look so grown up and so much like her mom — just way taller.
While she clearly has a future in modeling if she wants to continue with it, Natalia has expressed she wants to be involved in the film industry.
Whatever 2025 brings, no doubt Natalia Bryant will slay whatever comes her way.
