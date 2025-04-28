The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia goes USC-student glam in tie, collared shirt

The 22-year-old daughter of the NBA legend and mom Vanessa shows off her sophisticated college student fit.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.
Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Natalia Bryant is still enjoying college life, and rocking some fire fits while doing so.

The 22-year-old is the oldest daughter of dad Kobe Bryant and mom Vanessa. She’s currently a USC film major as well as a professional model. She also looks just like mom Vanessa as their latest outing to Dodger Stadium for a game shows, as well as their matching black ski fits while on a trip with Kobe’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and his family.

Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant
Natalia (left) and Vanessa taking in a USC women’s basketball game. / USC Women’s Basketball/Instagram

Natalia has become quite the fit queen herself like her fire-red dress for a night out, and her shoestring tank top casual look, and recently her gown for the 2025 Oscars party that had mom and good friend Ciara gushing over her.

She dropped a couple of new looks on Monday. First, was a V-neck sweater with lots of jewelry. The second was her sweater vest with collared shirt and tie for a very sophisticated college look.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

It’s hard to believe how grown up Natalia is getting.

When she’s not doing these model shoots or hanging with her Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters, she’s having fun with sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. Their adorable Halloween costumes this past year are a perfect example.

It’s good to see Natalia carving out her own path and representing the Bryant name.

Natalia Bryant delivers an emotional speech about her father, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

