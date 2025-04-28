Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia goes USC-student glam in tie, collared shirt
Natalia Bryant is still enjoying college life, and rocking some fire fits while doing so.
The 22-year-old is the oldest daughter of dad Kobe Bryant and mom Vanessa. She’s currently a USC film major as well as a professional model. She also looks just like mom Vanessa as their latest outing to Dodger Stadium for a game shows, as well as their matching black ski fits while on a trip with Kobe’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and his family.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant gets heartfelt Kobe anniversary gift from Pau Gasol, wife
Natalia has become quite the fit queen herself like her fire-red dress for a night out, and her shoestring tank top casual look, and recently her gown for the 2025 Oscars party that had mom and good friend Ciara gushing over her.
She dropped a couple of new looks on Monday. First, was a V-neck sweater with lots of jewelry. The second was her sweater vest with collared shirt and tie for a very sophisticated college look.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant has ideal Kobe tribute at famous zoo with daughters
It’s hard to believe how grown up Natalia is getting.
When she’s not doing these model shoots or hanging with her Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters, she’s having fun with sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. Their adorable Halloween costumes this past year are a perfect example.
It’s good to see Natalia carving out her own path and representing the Bryant name.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady!: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in first public outing since baby
Ex-wife too!: Shedeur, Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, Deion in epic pic
Brotherly love: Shedeur, Shilo have funny ‘wager’ playing tennis during NFL draft
Holy moly: Texas star Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft hunting room looks bonkers
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star