Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia wows in sweater top, lots of jewelry looking like mom
Kobe Bryant and his widow Vanessa’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant is already 22 years old.
The USC student and model is mom’s twin as seen in their most recent hang at a Los Angeles Dodgers game with the rest of Kobe and Vanessa’s girls Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. She even rocked matching black ski fits with mom on a ski trip with former Los Angeles Lakers star and Kobe’s bestie Pau Gasol and his family.
Natalia loves to show off new looks like her all-black hipster fit, and her casual Easter fun combo, and her sophisticated photo with a Lakers flare. She even had mom and mom’s bestie Ciara swooning over her gown at the 2025 Oscars party look.
For her latest fit hit, Natalia rocked a V-neck sweater top with lots of jewelry on her hands and neck.
She also showed off her studious college student look.
When Natalia isn’t modeling or hanging with mom, she’s helping take care of her younger sisters. She’s also a film student at USC and wants to be involved in film when she graduates.
The 5-foot-9 former volleyball player has dad’s athletic ability and mom’s gorgeous smile. Photos like her latest would no doubt make dad so proud of his daughter.
