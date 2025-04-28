The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia wows in sweater top, lots of jewelry looking like mom

The oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant models a perfect smile in her latest photo.

Matt Ryan

LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Kobe Bryant and his widow Vanessa’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant is already 22 years old.

The USC student and model is mom’s twin as seen in their most recent hang at a Los Angeles Dodgers game with the rest of Kobe and Vanessa’s girls Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. She even rocked matching black ski fits with mom on a ski trip with former Los Angeles Lakers star and Kobe’s bestie Pau Gasol and his family.

Sabrina Ionescu, Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant
Sabrina Ionescu, Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant, Bianka Bryant, and Capri Bryant / Sabrina Ionescu/Instagram

Natalia loves to show off new looks like her all-black hipster fit, and her casual Easter fun combo, and her sophisticated photo with a Lakers flare. She even had mom and mom’s bestie Ciara swooning over her gown at the 2025 Oscars party look.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa posts sweet birthday post to their niece

Natalia Bryant attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 97th Academy Awards.
Natalia Bryant attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 97th Academy Awards. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

For her latest fit hit, Natalia rocked a V-neck sweater top with lots of jewelry on her hands and neck.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant gets heartfelt Kobe anniversary gift from Pau Gasol, wife

She also showed off her studious college student look.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

When Natalia isn’t modeling or hanging with mom, she’s helping take care of her younger sisters. She’s also a film student at USC and wants to be involved in film when she graduates.

The 5-foot-9 former volleyball player has dad’s athletic ability and mom’s gorgeous smile. Photos like her latest would no doubt make dad so proud of his daughter.

Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant
Natalia and Vanessa / USC Women’s Basketball/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star

Baby revealed: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany show off baby Golden for first time

Pink & sky blue cuteness: Russ Wilson, Ciara share family photo in matching fits

Back off: LeBron fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper’s inappropriate words

NYC mismatch: 7-foot KAT leans down to hug tiny Russ Wilson after Knicks win

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion