Vanessa Bryant shows off sick custom Kobe Dodgers jersey gifts for her, daughters
Vanessa Bryant is all about the Los Angeles Dodgers, who were also her late husband Kobe Bryant’s favorite team. Her latest gift honoring the late Los Angeles Lakers legend is truly awesome.
The 43-year-old Vanessa has been busy lately honoring her daughter Gigi, who died with dad in the 2020 helicopter crash, with some perfect Kobe 9 “Mambacita” editions on her would-be 19th birthday, as well as celebrating her 22-year-old daughter Natalia’s graduation from USC where she gave her a sweet kiss and shared some tear-jerking photos of Kobe with his daughter.
She did have time recently to take her girls to a Dodgers game where her and Natalia posed in awesome LA hats together. Vanessa is so into the Dodgers that for Mother’s Day Natalia even dropped this photo of mom.
When the team won its 8th championship in 2024, where 8 and 24 both happen to be Kobe’s numbers, she shared an amazing tribute to them with him in a video celebrating that was truly epic.
There’s also the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Protro “Dodgers” that are coming out at the end of May in just a week.
The Bryant family bleeds Dodgers colors, and Vanessa showed off an awesome custom No. 8 jersey for Kobe in the special Tokyo Series edition uniforms and thanked Fanatics’ Michael Rubin and the Dodgers in her post. There are four there for her, Natalia, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5.
Hopefully, they get to a game soon and can all show off in their fire Kobe Dodgers jerseys.
