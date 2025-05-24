Vanessa Bryant reveals entire all-black cowboy fit for Beyoncé concert in close-up
Vanessa Bryant has been all about her daughters lately, but her latest post was all about her fit.
The widow of Kobe Bryant just watched their oldest daughter Natalia, 22, graduate from the University of Southern California with a degree in film where the USC grad wore a beautiful white dress and had a sweet kiss from mom. Natalia also had an amazing tribute for dad on her fit, as well as an unreal gesture from Los Angeles Lakers controlling owners Jeanie Buss.
Before that there were some sweet moments with the whole family including Natalia, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, where they had a beautiful photo together at the Los Angeles Dodgers game, and then Vanessa went to two Beyoncé “Cowboy Carter” concerts where she and Natalia went cowgirl fit twins, and then another where mom went next-level cowboy and hung out with Bianka, looking so adorable together.
Speaking of the Beyoncé concerts, Vanessa just revealed more of the first cowboy fit she wore in a new photo from that night she shared on Instagram Stories.
She looks amazing, and deserves a moment to herself.
Vanessa just dealt with some many emotions this last month with her and Kobe’s anniversary passing on April 18, and then daughter Gigi’s would-be 19th birthday that led to a tear-jerking post from mom on May 2, and her own 43rd birthday on May 5, and finally Natalia’s graduation just last week.
A tip of the cowboy hat to you Vanessa, we salute you.
