Vanessa Bryant reveals Jeanie Buss’s amazing gesture for daughter’s USC graduation
Natalia Bryant’s dad Kobe Bryant wasn’t there to see his oldest daughter graduate from the University of Southern California, but Los Angeles Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss was there for her special moment.
Natalia, 22, graduated with a degree in film from the School of Cinematic arts while wearing a beautiful white dress and receiving an extra proud message from mom Vanessa Bryant.
Mom would also share a tear-jerking post of the late Lakers legend with his daughter to honor her graduation, while Natalia had a special tribute to her dad on her graduation fit.
On Sunday, Vanessa shared another sweet moment with her daughter giving her a kiss and smiling so big with her.
Vanessa also shared video on Instagram of the actual ceremony where Buss was there as a special guest to hand Natalia her diploma. Vanessa, wrote, “Legacy @nataliabryant ~ thank you @jeaniebuss for making this milestone even more special. #LakersFamily #USCGRAD #CumLaude 🎓 🎉.”
What an awesome gesture by Buss, who is the daughter of late Lakers owner Jerry Buss.
It’s certainly a day the Bryants won’t forget. No doubt, Kobe was smiling down seeing it.
