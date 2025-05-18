The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant reveals Jeanie Buss’s amazing gesture for daughter’s USC graduation

The oldest daughter of Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant, had an “even more special” day thanks to the Lakers owner.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, Vanessa Bryant and majority owner Jeanie Buss attend the jersey retirement of former player Pau Gasol during halftime at Crypto.com Arena.
Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, Vanessa Bryant and majority owner Jeanie Buss attend the jersey retirement of former player Pau Gasol during halftime at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Natalia Bryant’s dad Kobe Bryant wasn’t there to see his oldest daughter graduate from the University of Southern California, but Los Angeles Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss was there for her special moment.

Natalia, 22, graduated with a degree in film from the School of Cinematic arts while wearing a beautiful white dress and receiving an extra proud message from mom Vanessa Bryant.

Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant
Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant at a USC women’s basketball game. / USC Women’s Basketball/Instagram

Mom would also share a tear-jerking post of the late Lakers legend with his daughter to honor her graduation, while Natalia had a special tribute to her dad on her graduation fit.

On Sunday, Vanessa shared another sweet moment with her daughter giving her a kiss and smiling so big with her.

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa also shared video on Instagram of the actual ceremony where Buss was there as a special guest to hand Natalia her diploma. Vanessa, wrote, “Legacy @nataliabryant ~ thank you @jeaniebuss for making this milestone even more special. #LakersFamily #USCGRAD #CumLaude 🎓 🎉.”

Natalia Bryant with Jeanie Buss
Natalia with Jeanie Buss / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

What an awesome gesture by Buss, who is the daughter of late Lakers owner Jerry Buss.

It’s certainly a day the Bryants won’t forget. No doubt, Kobe was smiling down seeing it.

Kobe Bryan
Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

