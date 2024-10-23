Victoria Beckham’s suggestive birthday greeting to famous photographer
Victoria Beckham, wife of soccer legend David Beckham, is well-known for her status as a fashion icon, having created many of her own fashion lines and worked with a wide variety of photographers and models. But the 50-year-old fashion mogul's recent birthday greeting to a colleague might make you do a double take.
The former Spice Girl shared a shoutout on her Instagram Story that featured a rather cheeky image of a woman in a swimsuit from her Reebok line on Wednesday, October 23. The identity of the model is unclear, as the photo was taken from behind. At the bottom (no pun intended) of the image, she included a happy birthday message to photographer Mario Sorrenti, who took the photo in question.
“Happy birthday @mario-sorrenti! Kisses xx” she wrote in the caption. She also posted a series of images promoting her new line of handbags.
Notably, the Beckhams’ 22-year-old son Romeo has recently been seen kissing Gray Sorrenti, Mario Sorrenti’s daughter, who is now a successful photographer herself. She even photographed Romeo in a campaign for Saint Laurent.
Romeo briefly played soccer like his dad, but apparently he has more in common with his mother. He announced in September that he was leaving his Brentford team to pursue fashion. He modeled some stylish sneakers in an ad for Rihanna’s new collaboration, FentyxPUMA.
