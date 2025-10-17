Vlad Jr’s wife Nathalie stuns in stealth all-black Blue Jays fit for Game 5 vs. Mariners
The Toronto Blue Jays look to take all three games at T-Mobile park vs. the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS after dropping the first two in Canada. A big reason they’ll even be returning home for another game is because of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. His wife Nathalie was certainly ready for Friday’s game with a stealth all-black fit.
Guerrero Jr. has exploded for six hits in nine at-bats before Game 5.
Guerrero Jr., who is the son of former MLB star Vladimir Guerrero, was a beast in the ALDS in four games against the New York Yankees where he belted three home runs.
RELATED: Cal Raleigh's gf Hannah has inspiring Mariners rallying cry after ALCS blowout
His wife and one of their two daughters was seen celebrating with dad after that series ended.
Nathalie was a hit in Game 1 with her custom letterman jacket look with the other Blue Jays WAGs. She was back with this eye-catching black fit in a selfie before first pitch.
Back in April, Guerrero Jr. signed a 14-year, $500 million contract with a $325 million signing bonus.
Now, he hopes to lead the Blue Jays back to the World Series for the first time since 1993 when they won back-to-back titles with Joe Carter’s home run in Game 6 vs. the Phildelphia Phillies. He has that that kind of star power to him like Carter.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure
Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit
Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines
What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally
Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words