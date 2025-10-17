The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vlad Jr’s wife Nathalie stuns in stealth all-black Blue Jays fit for Game 5 vs. Mariners

The wife of the Toronto All-Star first baseman turns heads with her look before the final ALCS game in Seattle.

Matt Ryan

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates after winning game four of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates after winning game four of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays look to take all three games at T-Mobile park vs. the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS after dropping the first two in Canada. A big reason they’ll even be returning home for another game is because of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. His wife Nathalie was certainly ready for Friday’s game with a stealth all-black fit.

Guerrero Jr. has exploded for six hits in nine at-bats before Game 5.

Guerrero Jr., who is the son of former MLB star Vladimir Guerrero, was a beast in the ALDS in four games against the New York Yankees where he belted three home runs.

His wife and one of their two daughters was seen celebrating with dad after that series ended.

Nathalie was a hit in Game 1 with her custom letterman jacket look with the other Blue Jays WAGs. She was back with this eye-catching black fit in a selfie before first pitch.

Nathalie Guerrero
Nathalie Guerrero/Instagram

Back in April, Guerrero Jr. signed a 14-year, $500 million contract with a $325 million signing bonus.

Now, he hopes to lead the Blue Jays back to the World Series for the first time since 1993 when they won back-to-back titles with Joe Carter’s home run in Game 6 vs. the Phildelphia Phillies. He has that that kind of star power to him like Carter.

Vladimir Guerrer
Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

