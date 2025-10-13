The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie reveals matching Blue Jays WAGS Game 1 fits

The wife of the Toronto superstar dropped her selfie before the team played the Seattle Mariners to start the ALCS.

Matt Ryan

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium.
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is trying to help the Toronto Blue Jays make it back to the World Series for the first time since 1993, which is also the last time they won it. Game 1 of the ALCS opened up in Toronto against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday night. Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie was there rocking a stunning game-night look with the other WAGs fired up for the series to begin.

Guerrero Jr., who is the son of former MLB star Vladimir Guerrero, was a beast in the ALDS in four games against the New York Yankees where he belted three home runs.

His wife and one of his two daughters celebrated with dad after the big series win.

RELATED: Cal Raleigh's gf Hannah shows off matching Mariners WAGs custom fits celebrating

They hope to be celebrating another series win and World Series birth after the best-of-7-game series vs. the Mariners.

Nathalie was ready for Game 1 in the Blue Jays letterman jacket and jeans fit combo.

Nathalie Guerrero
Nathalie Guerrero/Instagram

The WAGs were all matching with the custom jackets with the players’ numbers on them.

Nathalie flexed that giant diamond ring in her selfie from their 2023 wedding.

Vlad can certainly afford it: Back in April, Guerrero Jr. signed a 14-year, $500 million contract with a $325 million signing bonus.

He hopes to earn a ring money can’t buy in the next month.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr
Guerrero Jr. wants to pop champagne a couple of more times this season. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death

Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him

Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team

Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion