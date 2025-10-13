Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie reveals matching Blue Jays WAGS Game 1 fits
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is trying to help the Toronto Blue Jays make it back to the World Series for the first time since 1993, which is also the last time they won it. Game 1 of the ALCS opened up in Toronto against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday night. Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie was there rocking a stunning game-night look with the other WAGs fired up for the series to begin.
Guerrero Jr., who is the son of former MLB star Vladimir Guerrero, was a beast in the ALDS in four games against the New York Yankees where he belted three home runs.
His wife and one of his two daughters celebrated with dad after the big series win.
They hope to be celebrating another series win and World Series birth after the best-of-7-game series vs. the Mariners.
Nathalie was ready for Game 1 in the Blue Jays letterman jacket and jeans fit combo.
The WAGs were all matching with the custom jackets with the players’ numbers on them.
Nathalie flexed that giant diamond ring in her selfie from their 2023 wedding.
Vlad can certainly afford it: Back in April, Guerrero Jr. signed a 14-year, $500 million contract with a $325 million signing bonus.
He hopes to earn a ring money can’t buy in the next month.
