Cal Raleigh's gf Hannah has inspiring Mariners rallying cry after ALCS blowout

The Toronto Blue Jays embarrassed the Seattle Mariners in Game 3. The Seattle superstar's girlfriend Hannah Shimek had a message for Game 4.

Sept. 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) with the trident in the dugout after his two-run home run off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. / John Froschauer-Imagn Images
Humpy kept on winning in The Salmon Race. The Seattle Mariners did not.

All of the good vibes came to a screeching halt for the Mariners in the American League Championship Series after the Toronto Blue Jays blew out the home team in Game 3 at a stunned T-Mobile Park, 13-4, to get back into the mix, now only being down two games to one with the road team winning every game so far.

Oct. 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) hits a home run in front of Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) in the eighth inning during game three of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The top of the order for Seattle still did their part, accounting for all four RBIs, including another home-run by superstar catcher Cal Raleigh, who stunned the MLB by becoming the regular season home run and RBI king.

The 28-year-old first-time All-Star's girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, a two-time softball national champion at Southern Oregon University, tried to put Mariners fans at ease before Game 4 with a perfectly appropriate meme of having to "believe" by the world's biggest optimist, Ted Lasso.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Shimek shared the lovable "Ted Lasso" trading in his make-believe AFC Richmond EPL squad to root on the Mariners.

Hannah Shimek/Instagram

Shimek, also a baseball and softball hitting instructor, has been Raleigh's secret weapon, and has always brought the good vibes as a Mariners WAG for her Paul Bunyan-like boyfriend and Seattle fans alike.

Mariners fans will most certainly be anxious tonight with so much on the line, given the franchise has never made the World Series.

Oct. 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco (7) celebrates with catcher Cal Raleigh (29) after hitting a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning during game two of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Hopefully Humpy, Lasso, and Shimek can put their minds at ease.

Believe!

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

