Cal Raleigh's gf Hannah has inspiring Mariners rallying cry after ALCS blowout
Humpy kept on winning in The Salmon Race. The Seattle Mariners did not.
All of the good vibes came to a screeching halt for the Mariners in the American League Championship Series after the Toronto Blue Jays blew out the home team in Game 3 at a stunned T-Mobile Park, 13-4, to get back into the mix, now only being down two games to one with the road team winning every game so far.
RELATED: Who is Mariners star Cal Raleigh's secret weapon girlfriend Hannah Shimek?
The top of the order for Seattle still did their part, accounting for all four RBIs, including another home-run by superstar catcher Cal Raleigh, who stunned the MLB by becoming the regular season home run and RBI king.
The 28-year-old first-time All-Star's girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, a two-time softball national champion at Southern Oregon University, tried to put Mariners fans at ease before Game 4 with a perfectly appropriate meme of having to "believe" by the world's biggest optimist, Ted Lasso.
RELATED: Cal Raleigh's gf Hannah shows off awesome matching Mariners WAGs custom fits
Posting on her Instagram Stories, Shimek shared the lovable "Ted Lasso" trading in his make-believe AFC Richmond EPL squad to root on the Mariners.
Shimek, also a baseball and softball hitting instructor, has been Raleigh's secret weapon, and has always brought the good vibes as a Mariners WAG for her Paul Bunyan-like boyfriend and Seattle fans alike.
Mariners fans will most certainly be anxious tonight with so much on the line, given the franchise has never made the World Series.
Hopefully Humpy, Lasso, and Shimek can put their minds at ease.
Believe!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure
Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit
Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines
What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally
Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words