Makena White has heartbreaking last words for Jake Knapp before tragic death
The PGA Tour and professional golf world was devastated with the tragic news that Jake Knapp's girlfriend Makena White unexpectedly passed away.
As all eyes are on the 2025 Ryder Cup, the actual stakes are put into their proper perspective with this heartbreaking news for Makena's friends and family and Knapp, who won last year's PGA Tour Mexican Open and made headlines in 2025 for shooting an electric, bogey-free 59 at the Cognizant Classic in Palm Beaches, Florida.
Known for her bubbly personality, an unnamed friend shared the tragic news on her Instagram handle in a moving post.
"Makena was one of a kind," the unnamed friend wrote. "She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love. To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule."
That huge heart was on full display, when only last month Makena shared these touching words to her 31-year-old boyfriend, which sadly turned out to be her last on a social media platform.
"Year 2 of first fairway hugs & watching you live out your dreams 🫶🏼," White wrote on August 11. "Second season in the books — forever grateful to be on this walk with you, here’s to many many many more!I looooove you sweet boy, you make it so dang easy to be proud 💛."
Knapp, understandably, has not said anything publicly as of this posting, but did respond to the endearing caption above with two heart emojis.
The love note from Makena perfectly demonstrates why she was so special, living a wonderful life that was taken way too soon.
