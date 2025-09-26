The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Makena White has heartbreaking last words for Jake Knapp before tragic death

PGA Tour star Jake Knapp's popular girlfriend Makena White unexpectedly passed away. Her last words on Instagram to Knapp will break your heart.

Matthew Graham

Jake Knapp is congratulated by his girlfriend Makena White after shooting a course record 59 in the first round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches at PGA National.
Jake Knapp is congratulated by his girlfriend Makena White after shooting a course record 59 in the first round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches at PGA National. / Jeff Romance/Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The PGA Tour and professional golf world was devastated with the tragic news that Jake Knapp's girlfriend Makena White unexpectedly passed away.

As all eyes are on the 2025 Ryder Cup, the actual stakes are put into their proper perspective with this heartbreaking news for Makena's friends and family and Knapp, who won last year's PGA Tour Mexican Open and made headlines in 2025 for shooting an electric, bogey-free 59 at the Cognizant Classic in Palm Beaches, Florida.

Makena White
Makena White has tragically passed away. / Makena White/Instagram

Known for her bubbly personality, an unnamed friend shared the tragic news on her Instagram handle in a moving post.

"Makena was one of a kind," the unnamed friend wrote. "She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love. To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule."

Makena White
Makena was known for her bubbly personality. / Makena White/Instagram

That huge heart was on full display, when only last month Makena shared these touching words to her 31-year-old boyfriend, which sadly turned out to be her last on a social media platform.

"Year 2 of first fairway hugs & watching you live out your dreams 🫶🏼," White wrote on August 11. "Second season in the books — forever grateful to be on this walk with you, here’s to many many many more!I looooove you sweet boy, you make it so dang easy to be proud 💛."

Jake Knapp
Jake Knapp displays his ball and scorecard from his course record 59 in the first round of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa on Thursday, February 27, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. / TOM D'ANGELO/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Knapp, understandably, has not said anything publicly as of this posting, but did respond to the endearing caption above with two heart emojis.

The love note from Makena perfectly demonstrates why she was so special, living a wonderful life that was taken way too soon.

Makena White
Makena White with her father Mark / Makena White/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup

Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling

What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie

Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game

SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships