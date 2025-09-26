The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress

The oldest daughter of the Lakers legend and mom Vanessa Bryant crushes her look at Milan Fashion Week.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.
Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Natalia Bryant is slaying all kinds of fashion all over the world. Her latest fit may be her best professional model look yet as it had a tribute to dad with it.

The oldest daughter of Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant just graduated college in May from the University of Southern California with a degree film while crushing her dress. She also had an amazing tribute for her dad on that day as well.

The 22 year old worked as a model while in school, but her career has really gone to the next level afterward.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career

Natalia Bryant attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Part following the 97th Academy Awards.
Natalia Bryant attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Part following the 97th Academy Awards. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

She even recently posed with good family friend and recording artist Ciara in their glam looks at New York Fashion Week. She also wowed in Milan in a white stunner, and then rocked this minidress winner.

It was this elegant dress with a tribute to dad Kobe, the “Black Mamba”, with her snake necklace and the black look that was the winner, however.

RELATED: Diehard Dodgers fan Vanessa Bryant slays Chelsea Freeman selfie as stunning duo

She also rocked the tiger-print coat with it on the runway.

Natalia has been all over lately for work and for fun like the US Open in New York in a preppy look, to Greece with friends in a head-turning beach fit, to a Mexico vacation with her lookalike mom and her sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6.

While Natalia says she wants to pursue work in film — and even just did a Nike commercial for dad’s Kobe 3 Protro sneakers — she’s leaving her mark in the modeling world.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

