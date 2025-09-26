Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Natalia Bryant is slaying all kinds of fashion all over the world. Her latest fit may be her best professional model look yet as it had a tribute to dad with it.
The oldest daughter of Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant just graduated college in May from the University of Southern California with a degree film while crushing her dress. She also had an amazing tribute for her dad on that day as well.
The 22 year old worked as a model while in school, but her career has really gone to the next level afterward.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career
She even recently posed with good family friend and recording artist Ciara in their glam looks at New York Fashion Week. She also wowed in Milan in a white stunner, and then rocked this minidress winner.
It was this elegant dress with a tribute to dad Kobe, the “Black Mamba”, with her snake necklace and the black look that was the winner, however.
RELATED: Diehard Dodgers fan Vanessa Bryant slays Chelsea Freeman selfie as stunning duo
She also rocked the tiger-print coat with it on the runway.
Natalia has been all over lately for work and for fun like the US Open in New York in a preppy look, to Greece with friends in a head-turning beach fit, to a Mexico vacation with her lookalike mom and her sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6.
While Natalia says she wants to pursue work in film — and even just did a Nike commercial for dad’s Kobe 3 Protro sneakers — she’s leaving her mark in the modeling world.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup
Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling
What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie
Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game
SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing