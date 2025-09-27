The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit that supports another team

Like their daughter, the reconciled wife of the Rebels coach certainly wore a look that drew attention for the big matchup with the Tigers.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks across the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium prior to the game against the LSU Tigers.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks across the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium prior to the game against the LSU Tigers. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

While daughter Landry Kiffin was the talk this week, Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla Kiffin made a splash on game day for the big matchup with the LSU Tigers wearing a non-Ole Miss fit.

Landry, 20, hard launched her relationship on game week with her boyfriend who happens to be LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks. It caused quite a stir, but then after Lane said Landry’s loyalties would lie with Ole Miss football, she betrayed dad and the school with an LSU T-shirt and then a custom Weeks No. 40 on her minidress on Saturday morning.

Landry Kiffin
Landry stood out with her LSU “40” look while posing for photos. / Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Landry is not the only one who stood out on Saturday, though, as Landry’s mom and Lane’s reconciled wife Layla made a splash with her own fit that represented another team: The Oxford High Chargers where their son Knox, 16, plays quarterback. Layla and Landry would pose together and Lane posted it on his X account.

While some will question where Landry’s loyalties were on Saturday, Layla kept it in the family with the Oxford High jersey.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Layla and Landry crush in a side-by-side look on game day either, as they had the white-out look going for the home opener.

Win or lose on Saturday, it certainly was an interesting fit day in the Kiffin household.

Layla Kiffin (left) next to Landry Kiffin
Layla Kiffin (left) next to Landry Kiffin / Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he's worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

