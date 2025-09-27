Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit that supports another team
While daughter Landry Kiffin was the talk this week, Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla Kiffin made a splash on game day for the big matchup with the LSU Tigers wearing a non-Ole Miss fit.
Landry, 20, hard launched her relationship on game week with her boyfriend who happens to be LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks. It caused quite a stir, but then after Lane said Landry’s loyalties would lie with Ole Miss football, she betrayed dad and the school with an LSU T-shirt and then a custom Weeks No. 40 on her minidress on Saturday morning.
Landry is not the only one who stood out on Saturday, though, as Landry’s mom and Lane’s reconciled wife Layla made a splash with her own fit that represented another team: The Oxford High Chargers where their son Knox, 16, plays quarterback. Layla and Landry would pose together and Lane posted it on his X account.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry alters LSU Whit Weeks betrayal fit for Ole Miss dad pic
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry reveals secret surprise for LSU bf Whit Weeks
While some will question where Landry’s loyalties were on Saturday, Layla kept it in the family with the Oxford High jersey.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Layla and Landry crush in a side-by-side look on game day either, as they had the white-out look going for the home opener.
Win or lose on Saturday, it certainly was an interesting fit day in the Kiffin household.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup
Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling
What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie
Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game
SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing