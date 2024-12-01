WNBA's Nika Muhl flexes abs in all-white, sports bra & boxer set
It's been quite the year for former UConn star Nika Muhl. Muhl was selected by the Seattle Storm in the WNBA Draft, before heading overseas to play in the offseason.
Unfortunately, her time overseas with Turkish club Besiktas was cut short.
In the third quarter against top rival Fenerbahce and Storm teammate Gabby Williams, Muhl fell to the hardwood with a non-contact injury and let out a blood-curdling scream as she clutched her knee.
She was stretchered off of the court and it was later revealed she suffered a torn ACL.
Muhl has been posting updates on social media as she recovers from the setback, and she remains in high spirits. Muhl has also shows she is as fit as ever with a new selfie on social media in a "Woxer" sports bra and boxer set.
That takes dedication, and how about the cameo from her adorable furry friend?
Her cats, Mad Max and G, have provided support along the way as she continues her recovery from knee surgery.
Before the injury, Muhl was making the most of her time on the court and was off to a hot start. Muhl, who was making her first start for Besiktas, had 11 points, 9 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals.
Hopefully she continues to have a full and speedy recovery.
