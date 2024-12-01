The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA's Nika Muhl flexes abs in all-white, sports bra & boxer set

Nika Muhl is recovering from a devastating knee injury suffered while playing overseas, but the Seattle Storm guard and WNBA fan-favorite is as fit as ever.

Josh Sanchez

Nika Muhl before the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music.
Nika Muhl before the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It's been quite the year for former UConn star Nika Muhl. Muhl was selected by the Seattle Storm in the WNBA Draft, before heading overseas to play in the offseason.

Unfortunately, her time overseas with Turkish club Besiktas was cut short.

In the third quarter against top rival Fenerbahce and Storm teammate Gabby Williams, Muhl fell to the hardwood with a non-contact injury and let out a blood-curdling scream as she clutched her knee.

PHOTOS: UConn star Nika Muhl rocks stunning fit for WNBA debut in Connecticut

She was stretchered off of the court and it was later revealed she suffered a torn ACL.

Muhl has been posting updates on social media as she recovers from the setback, and she remains in high spirits. Muhl has also shows she is as fit as ever with a new selfie on social media in a "Woxer" sports bra and boxer set.

Nika Muhl, WNBA, Seattle Storm
Nika Muhl/Instagram

That takes dedication, and how about the cameo from her adorable furry friend?

Her cats, Mad Max and G, have provided support along the way as she continues her recovery from knee surgery.

Nika Muhl, WNBA, Seattle Storm
Nika Muhl/Instagram

Before the injury, Muhl was making the most of her time on the court and was off to a hot start. Muhl, who was making her first start for Besiktas, had 11 points, 9 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Hopefully she continues to have a full and speedy recovery.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner

Ahhh: Steph Curry posts adorable Thanksgiving photos with new baby Cai

New Miss Queen: Landry Kiffin wows next to dad Lane in low-cut top after Ole Miss win 

Star is born: Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion