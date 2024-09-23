The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese towers over Usher at concert in stunning white dress

The Chicago Sky superstar glams up after an NFL Sunday in Los Angeles and gets to sing with Usher.

Team WNBA forward Angel Reese gets in position against USA Women's National Team.
Team WNBA forward Angel Reese gets in position against USA Women's National Team.

The Angel Reese offseason tour was on full display Sunday in Los Angeles with a surprising ending.

The Chicago Sky All-Star forward is enjoying the end of her rookie season with some fun in California. Reese first took a private jet with a next-level matching fit and some expensive carry-on bags, and then posted an epic leopard-print selfie, followed by a trip to the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup where Chi-Barbie sported a belly shirt and cargo shorts while taking in the game.

After watching the Rams’ 27-24 comeback win, Reese ditched the shirt and shorts for a stunning short white dress look and hit the Usher concert, which happened to be right next to where the Rams play in Inglewood, CA. There, Reese received quite the surprise by the singer when Usher came up to Reese in the crowd and serenaded her with “There Goes My Baby”, which Reese sang along to. Usher exclaimed, “Angel, you tall!” Reese, replied, “Well, duh!”. What a great moment (video is on bottom right of the post).

Reese stands 6-feet, 3-inches to Usher’s 5-foot, 8-inch frame. Despite the good looks and vocals, Usher isn’t tall enough to be Reese’s boyfriend as the WNBA player explained.

RELATED: Gabby Williams’ unreal high-slit, midriff WNBA playoff fit wins the day

Here’s a good look at the amazing white dress Reese wore to the concert.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese poses in a white dress.
Angel Reese
Another pose by Angel Reese.

She also posed with influencer Jodi Woods, who Reese called her “twinnnnn.”

Jodi Woods and Angel Reese
Angel Reese poses with influencer Jodi Woods

RELATED: Haley Cavinder shows Cowboys spirit in custom two-piece, crop top fit

Here’s a view of how good Reese’s seats were.

Angel Reese
Reese's view at the Usher concert.
Usher
Another view of Angel Reese's seats.

It looks like the 22-year-old WNBA star really is enjoying her West Coast trip. It’s great to see Reese getting some well-deserved time off. The megastar finished her rookie season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She seems to be recovering nicely from her surgery and has a few months off before joining her WNBA sisters in the new Unrivaled league in January in Miami.

Let’s see where Reese ends up next during her offseason tour, who who she’s singing with.

