Angel Reese towers over Usher at concert in stunning white dress
The Angel Reese offseason tour was on full display Sunday in Los Angeles with a surprising ending.
The Chicago Sky All-Star forward is enjoying the end of her rookie season with some fun in California. Reese first took a private jet with a next-level matching fit and some expensive carry-on bags, and then posted an epic leopard-print selfie, followed by a trip to the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup where Chi-Barbie sported a belly shirt and cargo shorts while taking in the game.
After watching the Rams’ 27-24 comeback win, Reese ditched the shirt and shorts for a stunning short white dress look and hit the Usher concert, which happened to be right next to where the Rams play in Inglewood, CA. There, Reese received quite the surprise by the singer when Usher came up to Reese in the crowd and serenaded her with “There Goes My Baby”, which Reese sang along to. Usher exclaimed, “Angel, you tall!” Reese, replied, “Well, duh!”. What a great moment (video is on bottom right of the post).
Reese stands 6-feet, 3-inches to Usher’s 5-foot, 8-inch frame. Despite the good looks and vocals, Usher isn’t tall enough to be Reese’s boyfriend as the WNBA player explained.
Here’s a good look at the amazing white dress Reese wore to the concert.
She also posed with influencer Jodi Woods, who Reese called her “twinnnnn.”
Here’s a view of how good Reese’s seats were.
It looks like the 22-year-old WNBA star really is enjoying her West Coast trip. It’s great to see Reese getting some well-deserved time off. The megastar finished her rookie season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She seems to be recovering nicely from her surgery and has a few months off before joining her WNBA sisters in the new Unrivaled league in January in Miami.
Let’s see where Reese ends up next during her offseason tour, who who she’s singing with.
