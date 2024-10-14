Angel Reese’s icy Baltimore Ravens fit for win over Washington Commanders
Baltimore Barbie was back and Angel Reese continued her incredible NFL winning streak.
The Chicago Sky All-Star came back home again for the big Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders showdown. She must be the lucky charm because the Ravens won again, 30-23, for their fourth straight win. It was also Reese’s fourth straight win in home games she’s attended for the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears, and two for the Ravens.
The last time in Baltimore Reese led a “Go Flock” rallying cry from the sidelines while receiving her flowers from a Ravens star. On Sunday, the 22-year-old basketball star was in the stands for the game, rocking her No. 5 Reese Ravens jersey with some serious bling around her neck captioning her post, “YOU KNOW IM ROCKING WIT THE HOME TEAM TODAYYYY 💜💛.”
RELATED: Livvy Dunne's OMG reaction to LSU's upset win with bf Paul Skenes
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in cocktail dress amid Ole Miss disappointment
Reese must be on a serious football high. The Ravens had a big win, while her college team the LSU Tigers had the most incredible walk-off win in overtime against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night.
Reese is definitely enjoying her offseason during the NFL season. She finished her rookie season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She still has a few months off before joining her WNBA sisters in the new Unrivaled league in January in Miami.
What lucky NFL team will she show up for next? GMs should immediately be making calls to pay her to come out.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Who’s that girl?: Livvy Dunne almost unrecognizable in high-fashion glam shots
Ex-marks the spot: Ciara’s bold fit awkwardly Russell Wilson’s old team colors
Heiress hottie: Gracie Hunt strips down for sizzling Chiefs bye week bikini pics
Two-piece showdown: Suni Lee shows off full figure in vacation bikini photos
No. 1 fan: Vanessa Bryant rocks Dodgers selfie posting Kobe’s inspiring motto