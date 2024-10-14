The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese’s icy Baltimore Ravens fit for win over Washington Commanders

The Chicago Sky All-Star continued her incredible NFL winning streak for the home team in style.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) on Aug. 18, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) on Aug. 18, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Baltimore Barbie was back and Angel Reese continued her incredible NFL winning streak.

The Chicago Sky All-Star came back home again for the big Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders showdown. She must be the lucky charm because the Ravens won again, 30-23, for their fourth straight win. It was also Reese’s fourth straight win in home games she’s attended for the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears, and two for the Ravens.

The last time in Baltimore Reese led a “Go Flock” rallying cry from the sidelines while receiving her flowers from a Ravens star. On Sunday, the 22-year-old basketball star was in the stands for the game, rocking her No. 5 Reese Ravens jersey with some serious bling around her neck captioning her post, “YOU KNOW IM ROCKING WIT THE HOME TEAM TODAYYYY 💜💛.”

Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram
Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram
Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram
Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram
Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram

Reese must be on a serious football high. The Ravens had a big win, while her college team the LSU Tigers had the most incredible walk-off win in overtime against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night.

Reese is definitely enjoying her offseason during the NFL season. She finished her rookie season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She still has a few months off before joining her WNBA sisters in the new Unrivaled league in January in Miami.

What lucky NFL team will she show up for next? GMs should immediately be making calls to pay her to come out.

