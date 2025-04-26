WNBA star Cameron Brink shows off not-so-great putting skills in fire golf fit
Cameron Brink has all the makings of being a great player in the WNBA. As for her golf game, maybe not so much. She at least brought her next-level fit game with her to the course.
The Los Angeles Sparks star is perfect for basketball at 6-foot-4, and could double as a runway model. She’s certainly got the fit game on lock like her miniskirt and boots while appearing on “Wheel of Fortune,” and her all-black superhero look, and most recently an ab-revealing crop-top competition with teammate Rae Burrell.
The 23-year-old out of Stanford also just launched her new podcast “Straight to Cam” with Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel where they talk about a variety of topics like how big Brink’s engagement ring is.
Brink is returning to play for the Sparks again as their preseason starts May 6. She’s been out since June when she tore her ACL, ending her rookie season early. Before taking the court, Brink got some time on the golf course where she rocked a stunning look.
She also had a video putting, and it wasn’t pretty. After three putts, she picked it up and put in the hole for a “fourth” putt.
It’s all good, Brink, we’ve all been there on the golf course and we aren’t nearly as good as you at basketball.
She also still won the day with that golf fit.
