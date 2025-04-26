The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Cameron Brink shows off not-so-great putting skills in fire golf fit

The 6-foot-4 Los Angeles Sparks star shows why basketball is her sport while rocking another winning look.

Matt Ryan

WNBA star Cameron Brink attends the ESPY Awards held in Los Angeles.
WNBA star Cameron Brink attends the ESPY Awards held in Los Angeles. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Cameron Brink has all the makings of being a great player in the WNBA. As for her golf game, maybe not so much. She at least brought her next-level fit game with her to the course.

The Los Angeles Sparks star is perfect for basketball at 6-foot-4, and could double as a runway model. She’s certainly got the fit game on lock like her miniskirt and boots while appearing on “Wheel of Fortune,” and her all-black superhero look, and most recently an ab-revealing crop-top competition with teammate Rae Burrell.

WNBA superstar Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks and Unrivaled's Lunar Owls
Even when she wasn’t playing, Brink brought the fit heat. / Unrivaled Basketball / Instagram

The 23-year-old out of Stanford also just launched her new podcast “Straight to Cam” with Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel where they talk about a variety of topics like how big Brink’s engagement ring is.

Brink is returning to play for the Sparks again as their preseason starts May 6. She’s been out since June when she tore her ACL, ending her rookie season early. Before taking the court, Brink got some time on the golf course where she rocked a stunning look.

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram
Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

She also had a video putting, and it wasn’t pretty. After three putts, she picked it up and put in the hole for a “fourth” putt.

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

It’s all good, Brink, we’ve all been there on the golf course and we aren’t nearly as good as you at basketball.

She also still won the day with that golf fit.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

