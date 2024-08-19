WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley’s adorable entrance with young fans (VIDEO)
WWE fans are notoriously diehard. WWE Superstars are notoriously approachable.
So when Rhea Ripley descended upon Fanatics Fanfest NYC over the weekend, it’s no surprise that the WWE personality and social media A-lister got some of the biggest crowds. Ripley might not have been licking faces like she does as part of her WWE storyline, but better yet, was fulfilling young fans’ dreams with her signature entrance.
The way Ripley engages with the younger girl towards the end is especially sweet, and it’s her engaging charm that makes her a fan favorite. Just don’t come after her in the ring, because she will call a fan out.
The WWE Superstar also posed with fans, and this reposting from her X (formerly Twitter) account of her flexing with a fan is hilarious.
For those that aren’t WWE fans, Ripley also has a huge social media following: 4.2 million Instagram followers, 1.2 million on X (formerly Twitter), and 3.3 million on TikTok.
RELATED: Jake Paul trolls booing crowd with odd Mike Tyson, NYC burn (VIDEO)
In the ring, the “love triangle” storyline between Ripley, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio is certainly a hit with fans, and the WWE continues to play it up.
Or, as Logan Paul called it on his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, a “love square” since Mysterio has a real-life wife at home.
In any case, Ripley is getting plenty of love from fans. And with adorable moments like this, it’s well deserved.
