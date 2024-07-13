Zendaya channels Harry Potter vibes at 2024 Wimbledon women's final
Wimbledon continues to dazzle this year with a blend of celebrities, fashion, and of course world-class tennis. How could we forget about that part?
The latest star to showcase her Wimbledon style was actress and fashion icon Zendaya, who turned heads with her Harry Potter-inspired preppy look by Ralph Lauren. She rocked an oversized, collegiate-style herringbone sportcoat with a striped knit silk tie, and blue shirt while also bringing us back to the 1980s.
For comparison's sake, here's Hermione.
This isn't a first for Zendaya, who immersed herself in the tennis world when she was preparing for her role in "Challengers." In an interview with the Tennis Channel, she revealed she had very little knowledge of tennis before the film.
“I was not a tennis person before this. All I really knew was Serena Williams and Roger Federer. So, I just threw myself in there. I’ve pretty much seen every video, every match that’s online. It became my thing”- Zendaya
As she watched the 2024 Wimbledon women's final (which Barbora Krejcikova won in three sets), Zendaya's reactions showed she was just like all of us, experiencing the ups and downs of every play and the emotional highs and lows that come with sports.
Go Zendaya!
