LeBron James rocks never-seen-before Nike kicks during Team USA shootaround
LeBron James had two things to celebrate on Wednesday: Team USA's first win as an all-world squad (beating Canada 86-72) and the debut of his brand new training sneaker during a Team USA shootaround.
As Team USA gears up for the Summer Olympics, Nike once again takes center stage (much to Jaylen Brown's chagrin) to unveil one of its latest innovations. With all eyes on LeBron to debut his Nike LeBron 22 in Paris, they took the opportunity to showcase the never-seen-before Nike LeBron TR 1.
The new model gives us a Nike Metcon vibe featuring cutouts near the toe to improve flexibility and traction. The innovative LeBron TR 1 will give James a way to expand his line and brand outside of the hardwood and into the gym. The Team USA-themed pair will likely remain a player exclusive, but fear not, several colorways are planned for release this season.
Fans took to social media to give their thoughts on the new sneaker with comments: "Keep these in the vault" and "PJ Tucker probably had em' 1st and Bron don’t know".
If Team USA continues its dominance throughout the Summer Olympics like they did in their exhibition against Canada, we're sure that fans won't mind seeing more of this from LeBron and Steph, even if they don't like these kicks.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2H2H: Livvy Dunne having the most awesome, fabulous summer break (PHOTOS)
Aww: Angel Reese gets gift from Sky owner after breaking WNBA record
Aww: Vanessa Bryant, daughters haver adorable, heartwarming summer holiday
2H2H: Hannah Cavinder gets cozy with UGA’s Carson Beck in 4th of July TikToks
2H2H: Christian McCaffrey's mom crushes dance floor; Brock Purdy dorkily dances