Angel Reese defends Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee for overblown controversy

Saturday night was Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter’s moment when his name was called as the Heisman Trophy winner. Some, however, are blowing up a non-issue surrounding his fiancée Leanna Lenee and her initial reaction when Hunter won.
Nothing will take away from Hunter’s name being forever etched in college football lore. His fiancée Lenee, who has been by his side for his entire college ride, also became a story for her jaw-dropping fit on the night. Rightly so there.
There are those, however, in the media who are trying to make a controversy over nothing involving Lenee. A video surfaced of Lenee not standing immediately when Deion and Hunter’s mom Ferrante Harris — who had a sweet moment of her own with Lenee — did. Deion appeared to pat her on the back or put his arm near her and then she stood. Immediately trolls were saying he had to force her to stand. When Hunter came her way for an emotional embrace she stood right up to greet him. The fact media outlets are writing on a perceived action is shameful.
Even Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese took to X (Formerly Twitter) to defend Lenee.
Reese is right that we do not know their relationship and shouldn’t assume. Hunter is obviously madly in love with Lenee — just look at what he did for her 23rd birthday in Mexico for a surprise — and that’s all that matters. Lenee has been there for him and he thanked her in the very first lines of his acceptance speech:
"First, I want to thank my fiancé and my mother. They've been with me since the first time I had surgery my first year of college. They never took a step away from me. All the hard hours, all the hard days, all the time."
Here’s the moment everyone is talking about here that really isn’t a controversy.
There’s nothing to suggest he forced her to get up. She could’ve been lost in the moment, emotionally caught up, or just waiting for Hunter to get there. They were also clearly a happy couple together afterward.
Angel Reese had the right take. Shame on those who published an article bashing Lenee in such a happy moment for her and Hunter.
