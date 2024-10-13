Fiancée Leanna Lenee rocks sick Travis Hunter custom jeans, tiny Colorado crop top
While it was a tough night for Travis Hunter and the Colorado Buffaloes, Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee was on fire with her tribute fit to her man.
Unfortunately for Hunter, he was injured in the second quarter of the Buffaloes’ loss to the Kansas State Wildcats and he didn’t return to the game.
It was going to be a big night for Hunter, too, as he donned the sickest custom cleats that took 9 hours to assemble all the bling in them. Fortunately, in terms of the fit game, his fiancée picked up the slack on the night.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in cocktail dress amid Ole Miss disappointment
Lenee rocked a skimpy Buffaloes crop top, but her jeans she later showed off were truly next level. She customized them with the ultimate tribute to Hunter.
Those are so dope and should be marketed for all fans to buy.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian tags Steve Sarkisian in ‘best birthday gift’
Lenee has not disappointed this season when she also wore a custom corset with white miniskirt look for another game.
Hunter announced his engagement to Lenee with a stunning $100,000 ring back in February.
Hunter and Lenee began dating as students at Collins High School, during Hunter's senior year. They continued dating while he began his college football career at Jacksonville State.
After Hunter transferred to Colorado to continue playing under Coach Deion Sanders, Lenee followed to continue supporting her man — a top 5 consensus NFL draft pick.
Lenee outshined Hunter on Saturday, that’s for sure.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bon voyage: Livvy Dunne drops highly anticipated final LSU glam photos
What a change: Livvy Dunne’s amazing transformation from freshman to A-list star
Twinsies: Brittany Mahomes awkwardly wears same bold fit as Clark Hunt’s wife
His Airness: Michael Jordan debuts custom private plane with insane price tag
Plus-one fun: Gabby Thomas shares vacation glimpse with bf Spencer McManes