Gisele Bündchen net worth: How much is Tom Brady's ex-wife worth?
Gisele Bündchen is one of the most recognized celebrities in the world thanks to her flawless work in the modeling industry that dates back to 1996.
Bündchen's star power only expanded further when she started dating NFL superstar Tom Brady in 2006, and the two married in 2009. The Brazilian native was alongside Brady during his Super Bowl triumphs with the New England Patriots, as well as his Super Bowl victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. However, the power couple, who share two childen together, divorced in 2022.
While Brady has a net worth of $250 million, Bündchen found financial success all on her own. But how much is she worth? Here is everything you need to know about her wealth.
Gisele Bündchen's net worth
As of 2024, Bündchen has a net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She caught her big modeling break when she walked the runway at New York's Fashion Week in 1996, which led to her walking in Alexander McQueen's 1998 spring collection the following year. This led to Bündchen becoming the face of luxurious brands such as Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino and Versace, to name a few. In 2000, she signed a $25 million contract with Victoria's Secret, a partnership that lasted until 2007. Forbes named Bündchen the top-earning model for five years straight from 2006 to 2011.
Bündchen also dabbled in acting. She appeared in the Jimmy Fallon-led comedy Taxi, as well as the Devil Wears Prada, two films that were huge box office hits.
While Bündchen's experience grew, so did her popularity. In 1999 she landed the cover of Vogue Magazine for the first time, and would go on to be the cover of 37 magazines throughout her career, including with Rolling Stone. This led to her some business endeavors outside of modeling, including eco-friendly products and wellness initiatives.
Today Bündchen remains a major influence on the industry and is estimated to be the second richest supermodel of all time behind Cindy Crawford per Marca. Following her split from Brady, Bündchen got together with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The two are expecting their first child together in 2025.
