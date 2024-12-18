Hailee Steinfeld net worth: How much is Josh Allen's new fianceé worth?
Hailee Steinfeld has accomplished a lot in her career and doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
The 28-year-old actress has a resume filled with top-tier projects, including the 2010 film True Grit, which earned Steinfeld an Oscar nomination at just 14 years old. Her presence in the sports world began to grow once she began dating NFL superstar quarterback Josh Allen. The two announced their engagement earlier this year.
Aside from acting, Steinfeld also dabbled in the world of music and modeling, and later launched her own exclusive newsletter known as BEAU Society.
But how much does the multi-talented Steinfeld make from all these ventures? Here is everything you need to know about her wealth.
Hailee Steinfeld's net worth
As of 2024, Steinfeld's net worth is $25 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, with the majority of those riches coming from her acting career. The California native appeared in Pitch Perfect 2, Ender's Game, and Bumblebee, all of which were box-office hits.
Steinfeld later earned a contract with Republic Records and got into singing. She dropped her first EP Haiz in 2015, with her track "Starving" going platinum in the U.S. and double-platinum in Australia. This led to some collaborations with huge music stars like Joe Jonas, Anderson Paak, and Cole Whittle.
Fashion was another field that Steinfeld found success in. In 2011, she became the face of the Miu Miu luxury brand, and later got endorsement deals with PRADA, Louis Vitton, and CORE Hydration, which she became a brand ambassador for in 2022.
Allen's soon-to-be wifey purchased an $8 million house in Encino, California, adding home ownership to her list of achievements. Steinfeld keeps her fans, including 20 million Instagram followers, up-to-date with he BEAU Society newsletter. It seems that the sky is the limit for the NFL WAG.
