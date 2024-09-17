Jade Cargill celebrates a night out with her husband Brandon Phillips
Jade Cargill may be a dominant powerhouse inside the squared circle, but her nightlife game is just as strong. The WWE superstar got all dolled up so that she and her husband, future MLB Hall of Famer Brandon Phillips, could enjoy a night out on the town.
Cargill, who is 32 and currently holds the WWE women's tag team title alongside Bianca Belair, shared details of her and her hubby's date night on Instagram. She writes, "Date nights with my maneeeeee," followed by a drooling emoji. The top wrestling talent released several photos in the post revealing a romantic dinner with Phillips, who matched his wife's extravagant attire with some fancy threads of his own.
Cargill and Phillips met in 2015 when the latter was still a member of the Cincinnati Reds. The loving couple have one daughter together, Bailey Quinn. Along with being parents, Cargill and Phillips are co-owners of the Texas Smoke, the fourth franchise in the WPF (Women's Professional Fastpitch) league.
This wasn't the only mention that Cargill made from her night out with Phillips. A day earlier, the future main eventer showed off the unique outfit she wore with a series of photos on her Instagram. The caption for that social media post read, "I smell good so you gon’ moan a lil when u hug me. Date night with my love."
Cargill regularly shouts out Phillips on social media and credits him for providing her with everlasting support for her pro-wrestling career.
Sept. 16 night
